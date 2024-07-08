UAE ship carrying more than 5,000 tonnes of aid sets sail for Gaza

An aid ship from the UAE carrying urgent humanitarian supplies for the residents of Gaza set sail for the Egyptian port of Al Arish on Monday.

The ship, the fourth to leave the UAE shores for Gaza, left the Port of Fujairah carrying 4,750 tonnes of food and 590 tonnes of shelter materials.

A total of 313 lorries were used to transport the aid to the ship.

The supplies were provided by UAE Red Crescent, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

It is part of the country's Gallant Knight 3 operation to help those affected by the war in the enclave.

Since the launch of the aid mission in November, the UAE has provided 33,100 tonnes of urgent supplies to Gaza.

The figures, released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, show the aid was delivered by 320 flights, seven ships and 1,243 lorries up until June 13.

Under Gallant Knight 3, the UAE also established two hospitals to help those in need, including a field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip and a floating hospital off the coast of Al Arish city.

It has also helped set up five automatic bakeries and six desalination plants that produce 1.2 million gallons of clean drinking water a day to 600,000 people in the Gaza Strip.

A total of 3,382 tonnes of relief supplies were also sent to isolated parts of Gaza via aid drops.