Sheikh Theyab offers condolences to family of Fujairah road crash victims

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has extended his condolences to families of victims of two road accidents in Fujairah on Thursday, in which 14 people died and about 30 were injured.

Sheikh Theyab offered his deepest sympathies to the bereaved during a visit to a mourning majlis, wishing them courage and solace in their time of need, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

He also visited those injured in the crashes at hospitals in Fujairah, inquiring about their health and wishing them a speedy recovery.

Prosecutors are continuing investigations into the deadly accidents, which have sent shockwaves through communities in Fujairah and across the Emirates.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, the UAE Attorney General, ordered a prosecution team to visit the scene, inspect it, determine what happened and take the necessary legal steps.

Early investigations showed that two crashes occurred one after the other on the way to Fujairah, causing a pile-up involving 23 vehicles. Both took place where the right-hand lane was closed for maintenance. Of the 14 killed, 10 were Emiratis and four were Indians.

In the first accident, a vehicle crashed into a stationary lorry. In the second, a lorry carrying two shipping containers hit several vehicles before overturning.

Prosecutors ordered some of the damaged vehicles to be impounded for investigation and technical checks, such as brake inspections.

Sheikh Theyab offers support to bereaved relatives of the victims of two deadly road crashes in Fujairah on Thursday. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Theyab offers support to bereaved relatives of the vi…

They also ordered that data from tracking and speed-recording systems be collected to determine the causes and check whether road safety rules were followed.

The lorry driver involved in the second crash was questioned and held in custody at the hospital.

Prosecutors also ordered laboratory tests and the confiscation of his passport and driving licence.

Fujairah Police previously confirmed that the accidents involved 18 cars and five lorries.

The force said a lorry driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit other cars, before it veered off and struck several vehicles that had stopped due to slow-moving traffic. The lorry then caught fire and the blaze spread to several other vehicles.

Outpouring of sympathy

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said the fatal road crashes had been met with "profound sadness and sorrow" throughout the UAE.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, praying that Allah grants his mercy on the deceased, gives their families patience and solace, and grants the injured a speedy recovery," he wrote on X.

The Arab Parliament also offered its condolences and released a statement to express solidarity with the UAE, state news agency Wam reported.

Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council, also expressed sympathy for the UAE and the families of the victims, Wam reported. Mr Al Budaiwi expressed his "profound sorrow and regret over this tragic incident, underscoring the GCC's solidarity and its standing alongside the UAE and its brotherly people during this painful time".