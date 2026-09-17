UAE court orders driver and car owner to repay insurer Dh295,294 over fatal crash

A court in Al Ain has ordered a driver and the owner of a vehicle to pay Dh295,294 ($80,406) to an insurance company after a crash in which one person was killed.

The motorist, who did not own the vehicle, was driving without a licence at the time.

The crash took place in Al Ain on February 17, 2024. The driver was convicted in 2024 by the Al Ain Traffic Misdemeanours Court on charges of causing death, damaging other people's vehicles, failing to comply with traffic signs, and driving without a licence, according to court papers seen by The National.

The vehicle owner was not penalised in the criminal proceedings.

After the driver had been convicted, an insurance company paid out Dh295,294 to cover claims arising from the crash: Dh227,706 ($80,400) to the family of the deceased; Dh29,034 to repair damage to a vehicle; Dh31,784 for damage to another vehicle; and Dh6,770 in ambulance costs.

The insurance company then filed a case seeking recompense from the driver and the owner of the vehicle, under the terms of the UAE's unified motor insurance policy.

The judge accepted the insurer’s claim after it was found the first accused had been driving without a valid licence and the insurer had paid the compensation due to all third parties.

The court rejected the vehicle owner's request to deduct the Dh200,000 he had paid to the deceased's family as diya, Sharia-compliant compensation, after an unlawful act causes death or serious injury.

The driver and vehicle owner were ordered to pay the insurance company Dh295,294, plus late payment interest. They were also ordered to pay court and legal fees.