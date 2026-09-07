Abu Dhabi launches charter to protect children's welfare after divorce

Abu Dhabi has unveiled a major strategy to ensure parents put the well-being of their children first after divorce.

A charter has been established to regulate relationships between parents during personal conflict, promote children's psychological and social stability, and champion their best interests.

The Post-Separation Charter – Year of Family was approved by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in his capacity as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

A family guidance counsellor will present the charter to the parents following their separation for them to sign in full or in part and to commit to adhering to its provisions.

“Our children are a priority, and their stability is a shared responsibility,” Sheikh Mansour wrote on social media.

“We have issued a Family Charter in the Year of Family to reinforce the continuity of shared care for children, shield them from the effects of disputes and affirm that the role of a parent does not end with the dissolution of marriage, but remains a firm moral and legal commitment towards our children and future generations.”

Protecting children

The charter will establish a framework to foster a safe and stable family environment, and ensure that the mother and father continue to play an active role in their children's upbringing, regardless of their personal relationship and circumstances.

It is based on the principle that the dissolution of marriage does not end parenthood, nor does it diminish a child's need for care, safe contact and a stable and secure environment.

The document represents an agreement based on mutual understanding and respect that strives to shield children from parental conflict and its impact.

The charter will prioritise the welfare of children above all else and uphold the dignity of all parties, state news agency Wam reported.

“It reinforces that adherence to the charter is an extension of the parents’ moral and legal responsibilities, reassuring their children that their love remains unchanged and that they will continue to receive shared care in a safe environment,” Wam stated.

Under the charter, parents will be obligated to co-operate in their children's moral and religious upbringing, education, healthcare, and behavioural and educational guidance.

The custodial parent is required to keep the other parent informed of academic reports, health status and school activities, while both parties must co-operate and consult on major decisions, including education, medical treatment and travel.

The document sets out the parents’ obligations towards children in their custody, including each parent faithfully fulfilling their parental role, providing healthcare and education, safeguarding the children’s physical and psychological well-being, instilling values and virtues, and raising children in accordance with Emirati customs and traditions to deepen their sense of belonging and responsibility.

It also ensures the other parent’s right to visitation and communication, and requires them to be notified of any significant matter concerning the child.

The charter also sets out the parents’ obligations towards each other, including refraining from disparaging the other parent in front of the children, maintaining respect for and obedience to both parents, and avoiding discussion of the reasons for the dispute or divorce in the children’s presence.

It prohibits using the children’s legal rights, including visitation and maintenance, as a means of pressure, bargaining or harm.

The charter has been drawn up based on rules established under the Federal Personal Status Law, which governs custody, maintenance, visitation and educational guardianship.

It provides a framework for parents to agree on the details of visitation, overnight stays, travel by children in custody and agreed financial obligations.

The document requires the parties to attempt to settle any disagreement amicably. If such an agreement cannot be reached, the dispute will be referred to the Family Guidance Centre to facilitate reconciliation before being brought to court.