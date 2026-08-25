UAE social media laws: Rules, fines and what you need to know before posting

Lawyers have offered guidance on UAE social media laws after the National Media Authority took legal action against a resident for publishing content containing offensive statements about Emirati women.

The post was regarded as diminishing the dignity and status of Emirati women, which was unacceptable, said a prominent Emirati lawyer.

“A line was crossed because the language used was certainly disrespectful to every Emirati national,” said Maha Bin Hendi, founding and managing partner of Maha Bin Hendi Law Firm.

Ms Bin Hendi clarified that there was no objection to any individual hiring of models. “However, there is an issue when the call seeks women who can be presented as 'real Emiratis' by copying their appearance and accent,” she said. This implied that suitable Emirati women were unavailable due to a lack of representation, she added.

“As a proud Emirati woman, our national identity does not reflect a simple accent, a certain dress code, nor a physical appearance or a character that can be replicated for commercial purposes,” said Ms Bin Hendi.

She added that her expectations of residents were simple: respect. “The UAE has blessed people from around the world by providing them with an opportunity to earn a living, have a balanced work-life, and build businesses and families in a safe haven that other countries fail to provide,” she said.

Last week's incident drew considerable attention on social media and prompted renewed calls for residents to show greater sensitivity to local culture and identity. It also highlighted the importance of online etiquette.

Social media has redefined publication. Comments intended for a small audience can quickly reach thousands. Photos may be copied and shared, and private disagreements can become public through screenshots.

“Social media gives everyone a voice, but not immunity from the consequences of using it recklessly,” said Nikhat Sardar Khan, a Dubai-based lawyer with more than three decades of experience.

Ms Khan said no single law covered all aspects of social media. Different rules may apply depending on what has been published, who published it, who or what it concerns, whether it affects privacy or reputation, whether it contains discriminatory or hateful material, whether the information is false or misleading, and whether the content is personal, media-related or commercial.

So what should you think about before posting, commenting, photographing or sharing?

Think before you make an accusation

There is an important difference between describing your experience and making an allegation about an individual. Saying that a restaurant meal was cold, that the service was slow, or that you had a disappointing experience is different from publicly accusing an employee or a business of dishonesty, criminal conduct or other wrongdoing.

The UAE's cyber crime legislation contains provisions addressing insults, defamatory allegations, and conduct that may expose another person to contempt or punishment.

Before posting, ask yourself whether the post is necessary at all.

Remember that privacy does not disappear online

Photographs, videos, voice recordings, screenshots, private messages and personal information can all raise privacy issues. UAE law provides specific protection against certain invasions of private and family life, including the recording, transmission or publication of certain private material.

As Ms Khan observes: “Truth and entitlement to publication are not necessarily the same issue.” She added: “Before uploading, ask, 'Is this mine to make public?'”

That applies even to apparently harmless photographs. Someone captured in the background may not have intended to become part of your public post.

Verify before you amplify

A message forwarded repeatedly may seem credible simply because so many people have shared it. But a practical rule to remember is that verification should come before sharing. UAE media standards prohibit the publication or circulation of fake news, rumours and falsified or misleading material.

Ms Khan reiterated: “Not every thought needs to become a post, not every disagreement needs an audience, and not everything received needs to be forwarded.”

Be careful with religion, identity and communities

UAE media content standards place particular emphasis on respect for religion and beliefs, the UAE and its institutions, national identity, social cohesion and public morals.

Content that incites hatred, violence, discrimination or discord can also engage the UAE's legislation concerning discrimination, hatred and extremism.

This matters because a meme, joke, edited photograph or sarcastic comment does not automatically become harmless simply because it is presented as humour.

What happens when media content standards are breached?

Article 23 of Federal Decree-Law No 55 of 2023 provides for a range of penalties for breaches of the Media Regulation Law and its Implementing Regulation.

Penalties vary based on the nature and severity of the violation. They may include a warning, an administrative fine from Dh1,000 to Dh1 million, temporary administrative closure, or suspension or cancellation of a licence, permit or approval. For repeat violations, fines may be doubled, up to Dh2 million. Authorities may also require the violator to remedy the consequences or bear related costs, where applicable.

These administrative penalties do not prevent additional sanctions or liabilities under other UAE laws. This is especially relevant for social media content, which may also fall under the UAE Cybercrimes Law or laws addressing discrimination, hatred and extremism, depending on the conduct involved.

Under Cabinet Decision No. 42 of 2025, specific media content violations incur corresponding fines. Disrespecting religious beliefs or the state may result in a fine of Dh100,000 to Dh1 million; inciting violence, hatred or discord may result in a fine of Dh100,000 to Dh500,000; and publishing fake news, offensive content, or violating privacy may result in a fine of up to Dh100,000. Breaches involving privacy, children’s rights or age-classification requirements may attract fines of up to Dh50,000. Repeat violations may result in enhanced penalties, subject to the applicable statutory limits.

Essential guidelines on handling media content

For social media users, the key principles can be summarised as follows: