UAE leaders hold talks with Bahrain's King Hamad in Dubai

President Sheikh Mohamed has met Bahrain's King Hamad in Dubai to strengthen ties between their two nations.

The meeting, held on Saturday in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, reflected the long-standing ties between the UAE and Bahrain. The leaders exchanged warm discussions, emphasising the deep historical bonds between the countries and their citizens.

Bilateral co-operation formed a central part of the talks, with Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad exploring ways to further develop partnerships. Discussions focused on aligning efforts to support the development priorities and shared interests of both nations, with an emphasis on improving the prosperity and well-being of their populations.

The leaders also exchanged views regional and international issues.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed Deputy Chairman of the Office of Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports, and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser to the UAE President, was also in attendance, alongside ministers and senior officials.

Bahrain's Lt Gen Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser, Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council and Commander of the Bahrain Royal Guard also attended the talks.