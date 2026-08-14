Emirates to resume Bahrain flights but Kuwait services remain suspended

Emirates is set to resume flights between Dubai and Bahrain from Saturday, August 15, after weeks of cancellations owing to regional tensions.

The airline currently lists one service, EK839, departing Dubai International Airport at 4pm and arriving in Bahrain at 4.20pm local time. The return marks a limited resumption of a route on which Emirates previously operated three daily services. Its other two scheduled Bahrain flights, EK835 and EK837, remain cancelled for now.

Emirates services between Dubai and Kuwait remain suspended, however, with no flights currently listed on the airline's website. The airline had previously suspended all three of its daily Bahrain services, as well as four daily Kuwait flights – EK853, EK855, EK857 and EK859 – amid regional tensions and disruption in the Gulf.

A disclaimer on the airline's website states: “Please be aware that we can only show the services offered on Emirates-operated flights. For any connecting flights operated by codeshare airlines, please refer to their website.”

Etihad Airways, which previously operated multiple daily services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, is currently operating a reduced schedule on the route.

Flights EY643 and EY644 between Zayed International Airport and Bahrain International Airport will continue to operate as scheduled. However, three other return services – EY641-EY642, EY645-EY646 and EY647-EY648 – have been cancelled until August 21.

The airline said affected passengers would be assisted with alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other services.

Etihad is also operating one daily flight to Kuwait, with EY653 scheduled to depart Abu Dhabi at 8.25am.

Fellow UAE carriers flydubai and Air Arabia also operate services to Bahrain and Kuwait, although some flights are subject to cancellation.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has also resumed daily services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil. The airline has continued to operate flights between Doha and the UAE throughout the latest disruption, serving Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

From Kuwait, Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways continue to operate multiple daily services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while Bahrain's Gulf Air maintains flights to both UAE cities.

The disruption is not limited to UAE airlines. While hopes of de-escalation have grown, the US and Iran continue to exchange threats after months of attacks. International carriers have had to adjust schedules because of airspace restrictions and operational uncertainty across the region.

Air Canada has extended the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until mid-January 2027. KLM has suspended services to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam until September 6 as it continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq, Israel and parts of the Arabian Gulf. Lufthansa Group airlines, including Lufthansa and Swiss, have also adjusted schedules to several Middle East destinations in recent weeks, while Air France has temporarily suspended flights to Saudi Arabia.

Airlines have referred to security concerns, airspace restrictions and operational uncertainty as they continue to review their schedules.