Drunk Abu Dhabi driver jailed for six months and fined Dh100,000 for driving on wrong side of road

A driver in Abu Dhabi has been sentenced to six months in jail and fined Dh100,000 for driving on the wrong side of the road, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said on Monday.

The criminal court convicted the drink-driver of deliberately endangering the lives of people and road users, ADJD stated in a social media post. The vehicle was also confiscated, and his driving licence was suspended for three years. The suspension will begin after he completes his prison term.

After his arrest, tests confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol, as shown by a forensic laboratory blood test. The court said the defendant was observed driving recklessly against the flow of traffic, in grave breach of traffic regulations and posing a threat to public safety.

The criminal court based its conviction on evidence including the field report, surveillance footage from the monitoring centre, which clearly documented the violation, and the defendant's confession.

The court emphasised that the defendant's behaviour was a blatant breach of traffic regulations and stressed the need for strict enforcement.

What the UAE traffic law says

As per the UAE Federal Decree-Law No (14) of 2024 on traffic regulation, enforcement authorities may arrest any driver if they are caught driving under the influence of alcohol or any narcotic or psychotropic substance which causes them to lose control of the vehicle.

Under Article 35, whoever drives or attempts to drive a vehicle on the road while under the influence of alcoholic beverages shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh20,000 and not more than Dh100,000, or by either penalty.

The court shall suspend the driving licence for a period of not less than three months on the first occasion and six months on the second occasion, and cancel it on the third occasion.

The law also states that whoever drives a vehicle or attempts to drive it on the road while under the influence of narcotic substances, psychotropic substances, or the like shall be punished by imprisonment, a fine of between Dh30,000 and Dh200,000, or by one of these two penalties.

The court may suspend a driving licence for a period of at least six months the first time, for one year the second time, and cancel it the third time.

If a driver who is under the influence of alcoholic beverages, any narcotic, or any psychotropic substance causes the death of a person, Article 40 states that the motorist shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh50,000, or by one of these two penalties.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and a fine of not less than Dh100,000.