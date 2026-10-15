Abu Dhabi shuts down cafe over repeated food safety violations

An Abu Dhabi cafe has been temporarily shut down for repeated food safety violations that posed a public health risk.

Let's Talk Riz Corner Cafe's licence was suspended by the emirate's food regulator after it failed to take effective corrective action over the issues.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said it had intervened immediately to protect food safety and consumer health.

The closure will continue until the outlet addresses the violations and receives approval to resume trading, the authority added.

The closure is part of the authority's work to strengthen Abu Dhabi's food safety system.

Food regulators regularly inspect cafes, restaurants and products to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The authority urged residents to report any violations they notice in cafes, restaurants or grocery stores, including suspected food contamination, by calling the Abu Dhabi Government’s toll-free number 800555.