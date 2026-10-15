Abu Dhabi revokes doctor's licence for violating controlled medication rules

Abu Dhabi health authorities have revoked a doctor's licence and suspended another's over violations of controlled medication rules.

The breaches included incomplete clinical assessments, a lack of proper follow-up care and missing medical records, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi found. In some cases, the two doctors failed to record the medical reasons for prescribing controlled medications.

The health department said it took the action to protect patients and ensure doctors followed medical rules and professional standards.

The violations were identified through routine inspections, digital monitoring and co-ordination with other authorities. The health department said it would continue monitoring healthcare facilities and carry out inspections to identify violations and ensure compliance with the rules.

Controlled medications are subject to strict regulations because they carry a risk of misuse or dependence.

They typically include strong painkillers such as morphine and fentanyl, medicines used to treat anxiety and sleep problems, and drugs that affect mood and behaviour. They also include certain medications for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Only licensed doctors are allowed to prescribe controlled drugs in the UAE and should provide documentation to prove the need for a patient. The medicines have to be administered by a registered nurse.

Healthcare facilities must comply with all regulations, laws and policies related to narcotics, controlled and semi-controlled drugs.

Storing, distributing, dispensing, administering or handling narcotics, controlled or semi-controlled drugs without approval from the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Healthcare City Authority-Regulatory is prohibited.