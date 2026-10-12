UAE teacher injured in Riyadh airport attack assured she can complete Umrah

A teacher from the UAE injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has been assured she will be able to complete her Umrah pilgrimage once she recovers.

The teacher, whose name was not released, was travelling with a colleague from Abu Dhabi to Makkah via Riyadh when the airport came under attack on Saturday.

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al Jalajel visited the two women in hospital on Sunday when he went to see people injured in the attack and find out about their medical care.

One of the teachers told the minister how their journey had been interrupted, according to Saudi state-run television channel Al Ekhbariya. She praised the doctors treating her.

Mr Al Jalajel said King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had instructed officials to ensure the women received full support throughout their recovery.

“You’re not part of what happened. We know that. For that reason, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are telling us to take full care of you, even the recovery, and that you continue on your Umrah,” he told her.

Suspension of flights

Saudi Arabia has extended the suspension of operations at the airport following the deadly attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels at the weekend.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Monday that the suspension would continue while checks on the safety and operational readiness of airport sites were completed. It did not give a date or time for the reopening.

Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh until October 19, extending disruption to services between the UAE and the Saudi capital into next week. Flydubai has cancelled Riyadh flights until Wednesday, while Emirates and Air Arabia services have been affected.

Services to other Saudi destinations have also been impacted. Etihad cancelled four flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam on Monday, with all services on the route cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday. Selected Jeddah flights have been cancelled until Thursday.