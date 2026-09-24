Butchers in Abu Dhabi shut down over repeated food safety violations

Ahal Alraya Butchery in Abu Dhabi has been temporarily shut down due to repeated food safety violations and failure to implement effective corrective measures.

The closure was prompted by a food control report highlighting repeated violations and inadequate corrective actions, making intervention necessary to protect food safety and consumer health.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said the violations posed a public health risk and ordered the temporary closure.

The closure will remain in effect until the establishment addresses the violations, the authority said. The business may resume trading once it has corrected the violations, met all requirements to carry out its activities and obtained the necessary approval.

The authority said the closure is part of its ongoing inspection and monitoring efforts to strengthen the food safety system across Abu Dhabi. Inspectors conduct regular inspections of cafes, restaurants and products to ensure compliance with food safety requirements and protect public health.

The authority urged residents to report suspected food safety violations or concerns about food establishments or their products. Inspectors will take the necessary measures to address the concern. Residents can lodge reports by calling the Abu Dhabi Government’s toll-free number 800555.