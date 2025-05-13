Five Abu Dhabi restaurants and one supermarket closed over food safety breaches

Five <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a> restaurants and one supermarket have been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/17/abu-dhabi-restaurant-shut-for-health-breaches-which-posed-significant-risk-to-public/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/17/abu-dhabi-restaurant-shut-for-health-breaches-which-posed-significant-risk-to-public/">shut down</a> after an intensive food safety inspection campaign. Lahore Garden Grill Restaurant & Cafeteria in Al Khalidiya, Karak Future Cafeteria in Abu Dhabi Island and Al Maqam Corner Restaurant, Pak Ravi Restaurant (branch 1) and Salty Desi Darbar Restaurant, all in Musaffah Industrial Area, have been closed, as has the Rich & Fresh Supermarket in Mohammed Bin Zayed City. The six venues have been closed for flouting food safety laws and regulations, posing a significant risk to consumer health, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said. Each venue was guilty of repeated high-risk violations and all failed to take corrective action, the authority added. They will be allowed to resume operations when all necessary food safety requirements are met. All food outlets undergo regular inspections to ensure high food safety standards, Adafsa said. The authority also urged the public to report any violations, including suspected food contamination or non-compliance, by calling the Abu Dhabi Government’s freephone number on 800 555. The authority carries out tens of thousands of inspections each year in an effort to protect the health of the public and take enforcement action against restaurants that break the rules. <i>The National</i> spent a day with food inspectors last year to take a closer look at how they work to raise food health standards. The authority said outlets with confirmed cases of food poisoning are shut with immediate effect and cannot reopen until they pass an inspection. Establishments where customers previously suffered food poisoning and outlets that had complaints made against them through official channels are most likely to be under enhanced scrutiny, as is any business that was given a low grade in previous inspections. Assessments are conducted at restaurants, cafes, cloud kitchens and schools, as well as businesses that recently received a licence to operate. Inspections happen without notice and can vary in frequency.