Abu Dhabi restaurant shut for health breaches that posed 'significant risk to public'

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been shut down for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/12/abu-dhabi-restaurant-closed-for-breaching-food-safety-rules/" target="_blank">food safety</a> breaches which posed a “significant risk to public health”, including the spread of pests and insects within the premises. Tasif Restaurant, in Al Shahama area of the emirate, committed “repeated high-risk violations that directly impact food safety” and failed to take action to address the offences, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said on Thursday. The authority said an administrative closure order would remain in effect until the existing issues were resolved. It said action had been taken against the restaurant for infractions which included the spread of pests and insects, poor hygiene, inadequate storage practices within the establishment and the display of products without food labels. “The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation and fulfilling all the necessary requirements for practicing the activity, and removing the causes of the violation,” the authority said. The health body encouraged members of the public to report concerns over food safety and hygiene by calling 800 555. The authority carries out tens of thousands of inspections each year in an effort to protect the health of the public and take enforcement action against rule-breaking restaurants. <i>The National</i> previously spent a day with food inspectors last year to take a closer look at how they work to raise food health standards. The authority said outlets with confirmed cases of food poisoning are shut with immediate effect and cannot reopen until they pass an inspection. Establishments where customers previously suffered <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/dubai-health-authorities-report-800-cases-of-food-poisoning-this-year-1.766542" target="_blank">food poisoning</a> and outlets that had complaints made against them through official channels are most likely to be under enhanced scrutiny, as is any business that received a low grade in previous inspections. Assessments are conducted at restaurants, cafes, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/start-ups/2022/12/16/egypts-new-cloud-kitchen-brito-wants-to-replicate-kitopi-model/" target="_blank">cloud kitchens</a> and schools, as well as business that recently received a licence to operate. Inspections happen without notice and can vary in frequency