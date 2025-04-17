Tasif Restaurant in Al Shahama has been closed by the authorities Photo: Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority
Tasif Restaurant in Al Shahama has been closed by the authorities Photo: Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi restaurant shut for health breaches that posed 'significant risk to public'

Inspectors found Tasif Restaurant had committed serious offences, including the spread of pests and insects

The National

April 17, 2025