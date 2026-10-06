Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed calls for innovation and resilience to boost world's food security

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has pledged the UAE will continue collaborating to find innovative ways to strengthen global food security, as an international summit opened in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour said creating food systems capable of withstanding future challenges was crucial to long-term development throughout the world.

“As Abu Dhabi hosts the Global Food Security Summit, the UAE continues to work with partners around the world to develop innovative solutions that strengthen and sustain food security,” he said in a statement on X.

“Our aim is to build a more resilient and efficient food system that preserves resources and adapts to emerging challenges. Food security is a cornerstone of development and prosperity.”

Last month, Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, warned threats to global supply chains could push tens of millions into acute food insecurity.

Mr Al Marar was speaking at an Arria-formula meeting on September 17 on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York. He stressed that securing supply chains, trade routes and energy flows was essential to maintaining international peace and stability.

He warned that disruption to these networks directly affects food security and the availability of fertilisers critical to global agriculture.

The second Global Food Security Summit opened at Adnec on Tuesday as part of Global Food Week, which runs until Thursday.

The summit brings together governments, international organisations, investors, researchers and food industry leaders to examine ways to protect supplies amid pressures including climate change, geopolitical tension, supply-chain disruption and rising costs.

Discussions are focusing on international co-operation to make food systems more resilient, as well as the role of artificial intelligence, sustainable water management and technology.

Global Food Week is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour and has attracted participants from 92 countries, with speakers from 30 nations taking part in the Food Security Summit.