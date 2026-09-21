UAE calls for stronger protection of global supply chains to safeguard food security

A UAE minister has warned that threats to global supply chains could pushing tens of millions into acute food insecurity, with far-reaching consequences for the world economy.

Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, made the appeal at an Arria Formula meeting on September 17 on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York.

Mr Al Marar stressed that securing supply chains, trade routes and energy flows was essential to maintaining international peace and stability.

He warned that disruption to these networks directly affects food security and the availability of fertilisers critical to global agriculture.

Citing World Food Programme estimates, Mr Al Marar said persistent disruption could push up to 45 million people into acute food insecurity, with the Global South bearing a disproportionate burden of the consequences.

The minister anchored his remarks in international legislation, invoking the Law of the Sea and principles of state sovereignty.

He warned that failure to protect trade and energy supply chains would “undermine the rules and principles underpinning international law and the established norms governing relations between states”.

Mr Al Marar closed by reaffirming the UAE's commitment to efforts aimed at easing tension, de-escalating conflicts and fostering regional stability.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Abdullatif Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, ahead of the General Debate of the 81st General Assembly session.