UAE launches global initiative to fight digital abuse against women

The UAE has launched a global initiative to help tackle acts of violence against women carried out through digital media, information and communication technologies.

The SAFE-T Initiative was unveiled during the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, and aims to combine legislation, digital literacy and international co-operation.

Announced under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), the programme is being implemented through a partnership between the GWU, the Ministry of Justice and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Sheikha Fatima said technology-facilitated violence against women and girls posed a growing challenge that extended beyond individual harm and affected social and economic participation.

She warned that threats, abuse, blackmail and defamation through digital channels restricted women's ability to express themselves and participate fully in public life, calling for an integrated response involving governments, international organisations, technology companies and civil society.

"We do not view women merely as beneficiaries of digital transformation, but as partners in leading it and shaping its future," Sheikha Fatima said.

She highlighted the Cyber Pulse Initiative for Women and Family, launched by the GWU in co-operation with the UAE Cyber Security Council, as a national model that has since expanded into the international Cyber Pulse Academy for Women and Family.

Narrowing the digital divide

The SAFE-T blueprint begins by building basic digital infrastructure. This first phase is driven by a digital safety toolkit, a Global Coalition for Digital Safety, and the UN Women Strategy on Technology-Facilitated Violence Against Women and Girls.

The core of the plan is the Upstander model. It co-ordinates nine linked strategies, which include narrowing the digital divide, empowering law enforcement, holding the tech sector accountable, and standardising how data is collected

Noura Al Suwaidi, secretary general of the GWU, said the organisation was committed to harnessing technology to safeguard women's digital rights.

“At the General Women’s Union, we believe that protecting the security and sustainability of the family and society requires joint action and genuine integration among local and international stakeholders," she said.

“Through our continued co-operation with partners and organisations, we seek to establish a safe and equitable digital environment in which every woman and girl can contribute effectively and confidently to sustainable development and human progress.”