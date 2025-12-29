The UAE's digital safety law is a welcome step towards protecting minors

“It takes a village to raise a child” is a proverb that has resonated around the world and through the ages. It is one of those truths that all societies hold to be self-evident, especially as the nature and scope of the challenges involved in raising children evolve with the times.
One such modern-day challenge is protecting minors from harmful online content, which requires a “village” to come together to tackle – be it vigilant parents, watchful teachers, digitally aware children or a responsible private sector. But this village also needs strong laws.
The ubiquity of the internet, the democratisation and decentralisation of online content creation, and the prevalence of malicious actors using novel means to target the unsuspecting make the creation of a regulatory framework vital.
Not only does it help the myriad stakeholders to organise their efforts, but it also provides the legal foundation needed to more effectively shield the young and the impressionable from online predation and inappropriate material.
These are considerations that require the development of strong guardrails. The UAE last Friday issued a federal decree law to this effect.
A comprehensive federal framework, the law mandates stricter privacy controls and responsible practices for digital entities operating inside the country. It also prohibits platforms from collecting, processing or sharing personal data of children under 13 without protections.
The question of instituting robust protective measures to ensure children’s safe digital exploration is no longer up for debate. After all, today’s minors are increasingly immersed in the digital world, both in classroom settings and beyond.
The decree is part of the UAE’s wider mission to address the challenges that accompany digital immersion among minors
In August, before the start of the ongoing academic year, the Ministry of Education introduced AI learning into the curriculum. Introducing new technologies to educational settings is necessary to prepare children for the future, but also require measures to protect them.
Moreover, the methods employed by bad actors to target children have become increasingly sophisticated, including the use of deepfakes and targeted grooming tactics.
The scope of the law to tackle these problems is notably broad, encompassing all the stakeholders mentioned above. This applies as much to internet service providers and digital platforms as it does to those responsible for the care of the children.
Platforms are now required to implement age-appropriate content filters, real-time monitoring and swift removal mechanisms for harmful material. The legislation also outlines clear reporting protocols for incidents of online abuse.
The decree is part of the UAE’s wider mission to address the challenges that accompany digital immersion among minors. Earlier this year, authorities restricted in-game chat features in the popular online gaming platform Roblox to protect gamers from predators. Also in 2025, Abu Dhabi opened its first clinic to tackle child screen addiction.
These are important steps aimed at improving the quality of life for children, and integral to the country’s “Year of the Family” programme in 2026.
Other countries are also taking steps to balance online engagements with protecting minors. Earlier this month, Australia implemented a world-first law mandating social media companies from preventing users under 16 from creating accounts. China similarly imposes strict limits on gaming and screen time for minors. These policies reflect a growing recognition that, because digital spaces have no borders, they require more stringent regulation.
The UAE’s digital safety law sets a benchmark for how the country seeks to balance its rapid technological advances with the equally important focus on child welfare.
