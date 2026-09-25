UN Crime Congress in Abu Dhabi to tackle technology's role in criminal networks

Technology, organised crime and international co-operation will be high on the agenda when the world’s largest gathering on crime prevention and criminal justice begins in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Government representatives, international organisations, civil society groups, academics and specialists will attend the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which runs until October 1.

The congress, organised by the UN in partnership with the UAE, will examine how countries can respond to fast-evolving criminal threats while strengthening justice systems and the rule of law.

Abu Dhabi Declaration

One of the main outcomes is expected to be the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which is due to be adopted during the high-level segment on the opening day.

The declaration is intended to turn international consensus into a set of priorities for crime prevention and criminal justice over the next five years.

Its 18 articles and 67 paragraphs are organised around four central areas: prevention and resilience; justice and the rule of law; evolving and converging criminal threats; and innovation and co-operation.

Monica Juma, executive director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, will attend the congress for the first time in the role.

She said the aim was to move beyond discussing the challenges facing countries to secure commitments on practical action, including measures to implement the Abu Dhabi Declaration.

“The Abu Dhabi Congress will enable countries to develop plans and a framework for future co-operation,” she said.

Ms Juma said governments, the private sector, civil society, young people and women should all have a role in developing responses to crime.

She also highlighted the need to close the gap between the rapid pace of technological innovation and the ability of governments and justice systems to keep up.

Technology as threat and solution

Technology is expected to feature prominently throughout the congress, both as a tool increasingly exploited by criminals and as a means of improving prevention and law enforcement.

Ms Juma said even countries with advanced technology remained vulnerable to organised crime groups operating across national boundaries.

Traffickers were no longer reliant only on moving people physically across borders, she said. They were also using technology and disinformation to advertise fake jobs, recruit victims and exploit legitimate business supply chains and banking services.

“Organised criminals have no border inhibitions,” she said.

Ms Juma said the global nature of such threats demonstrated the value of the UN congress as a forum capable of bringing countries and other interested parties together.

“We have the capacity to bring everyone to the table, and that is what we will see in Abu Dhabi,” she said. “There will be representation from everywhere in the world.”

The gathering follows the UN Crime Congress held in Kyoto in 2021. Delegates in Abu Dhabi will consider how the proposals agreed in Japan should be developed to address newer threats, particularly those accelerated by technology.

Ms Juma said modern technology could also help authorities to respond more quickly and effectively, improve community safety and support greater prosperity.

She expressed hope that the shared effect of crime on communities would encourage countries to overcome wider political divisions and agree on practical solutions.

“We have a situation where there is a convergence, both at the level of the threat and the desire to look for solutions,” she said.