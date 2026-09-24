The future of criminal justice will be shaped in Abu Dhabi

Even as the UN General Assembly wraps up in New York this week, another gathering under the global body’s banner is about to unfold right here in the UAE. From Saturday, Abu Dhabi will host the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – a six-day conference at Adnec bringing together high-level international delegations and leading experts from around the world.

It will convene representatives of member states, international and regional organisations, judges, law enforcement experts, policymakers, researchers, private-sector figures, civil society groups, academics and young people alike. This breadth of participation reflects the growing complexity of challenges facing international criminal justice and underscores the need for collective action to prevent and tackle crime.

The UAE has become a global platform for building international partnerships, deepening co-operation and developing co-ordinated responses to issues affecting human security and social stability. By hosting the congress, the country aims to advance international co-operation in criminal justice, reflecting its strategic vision for the future of justice and its hope that the conference’s outcomes will help shape a more effective global framework for the rule of law.

As criminal methods grow increasingly sophisticated and transnational, the need to strengthen international responses has never been greater. This calls for faster, more effective judicial and legal collaboration, enhanced exchange of information, evidence and best practices, and sustained investment in specialised training and institutional capacity-building. These are among the defining priorities of international co-operation today, and the UAE is playing an active role in advancing them.

Quote The UAE’s position in this field is further reinforced by a proven track record of judicial innovation and modernisation

At the national level, the UAE has developed a distinctive model that places people – their security and their dignity – at the heart of justice. The country views the rule of law and effective judicial institutions as essential foundations for social stability, economic prosperity and sustainable development. Against this backdrop, hosting the congress aligns closely with the UAE’s commitment to building a modern justice system that is efficient, agile and forward-looking.

This commitment is reflected in the UAE’s strong performance across international rule of law indicators. Last year, the UAE ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa in the Rule of Law Index and 37th globally among 143 countries. It also placed 11th worldwide in Order and Security, 22nd in Criminal Justice and 25th in Regulatory Enforcement. These results underscore the strength, resilience and continued advancement of the UAE's justice system.

The UAE’s position in this field is further reinforced by a proven track record of judicial innovation and modernisation. Its justice system continues to advance towards a more restorative and rehabilitative model, one that extends beyond traditional concepts of deterrence. The UAE’s smart litigation framework is a tangible example of this transformation, enabling legal proceedings to be initiated remotely, cases to be managed through integrated digital platforms, and paper-based archives to be replaced with digital records that can be accessed efficiently whenever needed. This reflects a broader national commitment to harnessing technology in the service of justice, making the UAE’s hosting of the congress a natural extension of its long-standing vision for a more accessible, efficient and responsive justice system.

The draft for the Abu Dhabi Declaration calls for the responsible use of technology, data and artificial intelligence in ways that protect human rights, ensure accountability and strengthen international partnerships. EPA Show caption: The draft for the Abu Dhabi Declaration calls for the respon…

The congress also reflects the UAE’s standing as a trusted strategic partner in promoting the rule of law and advancing justice. It demonstrates the country’s commitment to more proactive international responses to modern and emerging forms of crime. This role has been strengthened through a network of more than 150 bilateral and multilateral agreements with over 50 countries and international organisations, providing a practical framework for legal collaboration and fight against transnational crime.

Among the congress’s most significant expected outcomes is the draft Abu Dhabi Declaration, which builds on the legacy of the Kyoto Declaration adopted in 2021. Drawing on the experience gained and lessons learnt since then, the draft declaration seeks to update international priorities in response to digital transformation, evolving forms of crime and environmental challenges, while promoting more resilient and people-centred justice systems.

The draft declaration also emphasises the importance of measurable and time-bound commitments by member states to strengthen justice, support evidence-based crime prevention, and protect women, children and young people. Its scope extends to expanding access to justice and legal aid, and to fighting organised crime, terrorism, corruption, money laundering, environmental crime and human trafficking.

In addition, the draft calls for the responsible use of technology, data and artificial intelligence in ways that protect human rights, ensure accountability and strengthen international partnerships. Its broader objective is to shift the international response from reacting to crime after it occurs to anticipating and preventing risks before they emerge, and from complex systems and processes to justice that is more accessible, responsive and centred on people’s needs. At its core, the declaration seeks to translate international consensus into ambitious criminal justice policies and practical programmes that deliver tangible outcomes.

The congress will examine a wide range of issues, including organised crime, cybercrime, online fraud, trafficking in persons and drugs, money laundering and the misuse of virtual assets. These challenges require renewed international co-ordination and more effective collective responses. Technology will feature prominently throughout the discussions, both as an enabler of progress and as a source of emerging risks. Particular attention will be devoted to using AI responsibly within frameworks that protect privacy, ensure transparency and maintain meaningful human oversight.

In conclusion, the UAE will continue to champion initiatives that contribute to the well-being and security of humanity. This is guided by a firm belief that protecting human life and dignity must remain a shared global priority, and that the international community bears a collective responsibility to strengthen stability, uphold the rule of law and protect the security, prosperity and future of societies.