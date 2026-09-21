UAE to call for global co-operation in combatting crime at UN congress

The 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice will set out a road map for international co-operation on crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law over the next five years.

Taking place at Adnec from September 26 to October 1, the forum will focus on technology-driven offences and emerging forms of financial, environmental, cyber and organised crime that require stronger international co-operation.

The event will culminate in the Abu Dhabi Declaration, a UAE-led road map for international efforts to prevent crime in the coming years.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, said representatives from more than 97 countries, including more than 32 justice and interior ministers, would attend the congress, which is being held in the UAE for the first time.

“The congress comes amid rapidly evolving challenges and conflicts that have affected the security and stability of nations,” Mr Al Nuaimi told a press conference in Dubai on Monday.

“It is also being held amid evolving crimes, including organised crime, cybercrime, environmental crime, drug trafficking, money laundering and crimes targeting children and vulnerable groups.”

More than 93 experts are expected to participate in the congress, with a programme featuring 15 major events, about 200 meetings and 38 specialised exhibitions.

Developing solutions

Mr Al Nuaimi highlighted the growing effect of AI and emerging technology on criminal justice systems, saying they offered opportunities to improve crime prevention and law enforcement but also created legal and ethical challenges.

“Technology must be at the service of justice and of people, who are at the heart and purpose of justice,” he said.

He said the UAE wanted the congress to move “from diagnosing challenges to developing solutions, from exchanging expertise to building partnerships, and from recommendations to actionable pathways with measurable impact”.

“The congress will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which should translate international consensus into practical priorities for preventing crime and upholding the rule of law,” he added.

Dr Hatem Fouad, regional representative for the Gulf region at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, said the congress was taking place at a critical time as security challenges continued to grow worldwide.

He said it would provide a platform for countries to co-operate in tackling organised crime and terrorism as criminals increasingly exploited technology, AI, travel and global supply chains.

“The UAE’s role in supporting the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Declaration would place the country in a leading position in advancing global efforts to prevent crime and strengthen criminal justice systems,” Dr Fouad said.

The congress traces its origins to 1955, when its first session was held in Geneva.

Convened every five years, it has become the UN’s leading global forum for discussing crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.