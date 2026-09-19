UAE launches Cybrani initiative to help students develop cyber security skills

The UAE has launched a national cyber security training initiative to equip students with the practical skills needed for the country's expanding digital economy.

The UAE Cyber Security Council, in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, announced the Cybrani Practical Training Initiative at Gisec Global 2026 in Dubai.

The programme is designed to bridge the gap between university education and industry requirements by helping students engage with real-world cyber security challenges and receive professional mentorship.

The initiative brings together government bodies, academic institutions and private sector organisations. Abu Dhabi Police, CPX, Core42, Fortinet and Cyber50 Defence are to be among the industry partners involved in the first phase, alongside government entities including the Mawaheb Talent Hub of the Department of Government Enablement.

Seven universities will participate, including Khalifa University, UAE University, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Zayed University and the Higher Colleges of Technology.

Training will span six disciplines – governance, risk and compliance; cyber security operations; cyber threat intelligence; digital forensics and incident response; secure software development; and artificial intelligence in cyber security, state news agency Wam reported.

Students can also benefit from networking opportunities and access to practical projects under industry supervision. Those who complete the programme will receive a certificate of completion endorsed by the Cyber Security Council and Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The council will co-ordinate participating organisations and connect students with training placements, while the ministry will oversee university engagement and alignment with national education objectives.

Cybrani forms part of broader national efforts to develop cyber security skills among the next generation and support the UAE's digital transformation agenda.