Iran's IRGC behind 'many' cyberattacks on UAE says security chief

The UAE's cyber security chief said the country is still contending with a barrage of daily online threats - with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) behind many of the attacks.

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cyber security for the UAE Government, said the Emirates faced 640,000 attacks on Tuesday alone.

He said Iran remains "one of the main players" in the high-tech offensive, which is being exacerbated by the rise of artificial intelligence.

The UAE was forced to thwart thousands of missile and drone attacks from Tehran at the height of the conflict and remains on high alert over a dangerous cyber threat.

"There are great footprints that show who is actually behind those attacks," said Dr Al Kuwait, in an interview with CNN's Becky Anderson on Wednesday.

"Yes, Iran is one of the main players, the IRGC is the specific one behind many of those aspects.

"They continue (the attacks) - 640,000 attacks we saw yesterday (Tuesday) for example."

He said the country was dealing with a lower number of cyber attacks than in the early months of the conflict, but was still being targeted.

He said rapidly evolving artificial intelligence had increased the risks posed by cyber attacks - but was being used as a key line of defence by the UAE government.

"AI has accelerated the cyber attacks dramatically," he said.

"There are so many entities use technology in a negative way."

Dr Al Kuwaiti said that the UAE was able to harness the cutting-edge technology to "detect, to defend, to disrupt".

In August, the UAE Cyber Security Council said national teams had detected and contained advanced, organised attacks against the aviation, energy and education sectors before they could disrupt vital systems. This followed attacks on financial institutions in July.

In May, the country launched the UAE Cyber Factory, an initiative aimed at strengthening the nation’s defences against such attacks. The programme was established by the council with its strategic partner CPX Holding.

The Cyber Factory is tasked with designing and developing the next generation of cyber security capabilities through advanced programmes, technology and AI-powered systems.