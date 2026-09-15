UAE schools prepare pupils for under-15s social media restrictions

Schools across the UAE are preparing pupils for new social media restrictions on children aged under 15 with a greater focus on online safety, screen time and responsible digital behaviour.

The UAE Cabinet announced in June that children under 15 would no longer be allowed to create or use personal social media accounts. Platforms were given 12 months to comply with the rules.

The measures aim to protect children from harmful content, unsafe interactions, misuse of personal data and excessive social media use.

But educators say the change is more than keeping children off platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook and X.

Lisa Johnson, principal of the American Academy for Girls, said the restrictions had created an important wider conversation around digital well-being.

“Giving children more time to mature before independently managing social media accounts is a sensible additional safeguard,” she told The National. “Our most important role is education.”

Teaching digital safety

Responsible digital citizenship is already part of education at several schools in the UAE. Schools are also working with online-safety and anti-bullying speakers, as well as Dubai Police.

Brian Cleary, head of secondary at Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, said schools played an important role in helping children to build healthier digital habits.

“Digital well-being is not something that should be addressed through a single lesson or initiative,” Mr Cleary said. “It needs to be embedded within a wider approach to safeguarding, well-being and healthy lifestyles.”

The measures aim to protect children from harmful content, unsafe interactions, misuse of personal data and excessive social media use Show caption: The measures aim to protect children from harmful content, u…

Ms Johnson said the American Academy for Girls regularly talks to pupils about privacy, cyberbullying, inappropriate content, misinformation, digital footprints and the importance of thinking carefully before posting or sharing something online.

“Those habits of thought are ultimately much more valuable than simply telling a child that something is prohibited,” she said.

A circular issued by Gems Legacy School, seen by The National, outlined initiatives even during the summer break to ensure safe digital behaviour.

Titled “Safe and responsible digital conduct during the summer break”, the circular said: “With increased use of social media, online gaming and digital platforms during the holidays, students are expected to continue demonstrating responsible digital citizenship in line with KHDA expectations, UAE laws, and the Gems Legacy School (GLS) digital policy.”

The notice outlined parents' responsibility to supervise and monitor their children's online activities and asked them to ensure that children engage responsibly online, follow age-appropriate guidelines, and comply with UAE laws and regulations.

Mr Clearly said children should be taught to think critically about what they consume and share.

“We want young people to understand that their digital footprint is permanent and that decisions made online can have consequences beyond the screen,” he said.

Screen time concerns

Schools are also paying close attention to the effect on children of excessive screen use.

Ms Johnson said schools should avoid blaming social media for every problem, but acknowledged that poor digital habits can affect learning.

“Late-night screen use, for example, can affect sleep, and poor sleep inevitably makes concentration and learning more difficult the following day,” she said.

American Hospital Dubai has warned that excessive screen time can affect children's physical and mental health, including through obesity, digital eye strain, myopia and behavioural problems.

Families will play an important role alongside schools. Photo: Getty images Show caption: Families will play an important role alongside schools. Phot…

Working with parents

Parents will remain central to making the new rules work, said Mr Cleary. “Schools and parents need to work in partnership,” he said.

“Schools can provide education, clear boundaries, and access to expert guidance, while parents have an important role in establishing healthy routines and maintaining appropriate oversight of children’s technology use at home.”

Mr Cleary and Ms Johnson encouraged parents to begin conversations with their children before the rules take effect.

“Talk about what your children enjoy about social media, what concerns them and what they think healthy use looks like,” Ms Johnson said.

She said consistent messages between school and home would be particularly important.

“It is difficult to tell a child that screens should not dominate family life if adults themselves are constantly looking at their phones,” she said.

Educators agreed that the UAE’s decision is important, but it cannot replace education and parental engagement.