UAE names online platforms included in under-15s social media restrictions

A new UAE policy restricting children aged under 15 from using social media will initially apply to Facebook, Instagram, X, Snapchat and TikTok, authorities have confirmed.

The UAE Cabinet resolution – the first to be introduced in the Arab world – will come into effect following a transition period of up to 12 months, to allow the platforms to bring their operations in line with the measures.

It will establish a minimum age of 15 for using the social media networks, with children under this age prohibited from creating, using or operating personal accounts.

Children aged 15 and 16 will be permitted to use social media platforms, but will be subject to safeguards.

Why is 15 the age cut-off?

Authorities say that while there is no universally agreed “perfect age” for social media use, the resolution seeks to take a practical approach by strengthening protection during early teenage years and avoiding unnecessary disruption for older users.

The new rules aim to protect young people from online threats – such as cyber bullying, screen addiction and harmful content – and put robust structures in place to ensure social media companies follow the rules.

What are the enforcement measures?

The National Media Authority and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority will given the task of ensuring companies follow the law.

The Child Digital Safety Council will assess the risks and impacts associated with children's access to social media platforms in co-ordination with authorities.

Authorities will be able to penalise companies that do not comply with the regulations.

“The resolution clarifies the oversight and enforcement framework, including the roles of the relevant authorities and the Child Digital Safety Council, and makes clear that the competent authorities may take enforcement measures in cases of non-compliance, including administrative penalties, partial blocking, or full blocking,” a government spokesman told The National.

What are the rules?

Anyone under the age of 15 will be prohibited from creating, using or operating personal accounts on social media platforms, UAE authorities confirmed.

The resolution applies to all social media platforms that allow users to create accounts or personal profiles, engage in social interaction, publish or share content, or that rely on algorithmic systems to display, rank or recommend content, whether free or paid for.

Restrictions for older children

Children aged 15 and 16 will be permitted to use social media platforms, but will be subject to safeguards.

These include age-appropriate content classifications and restrictions, the disabling of “high-risk” chat features that allow interaction with unknown users, limits on usage times and the provision of parental control tools.

What are social media companies required to do?

Platforms must put in place robust age-verification mechanisms, including digital identity verification and AI-supported technology such as biometric tools, which include fingerprint and face recognition.

Self-declaration will not be accepted as a valid method of identifying the user's age.

“Platforms must ensure that the mechanisms used achieve a high level of accuracy in determining user age, while adhering to the highest standards of child privacy and personal data protection,” state news agency Wam reported.

Verification measures must be subject to regular review and audit, and clear information must be given to users on how they operate.

All social media platforms whose services are available in the UAE or are directed at users in the country are required to monitor personal accounts created by children under the age of 15 in breach of the resolution. They are also required to take immediate action to suspend or disable the accounts.

Platforms must introduce stringent technical and administrative measures to prevent young children from accessing prohibited services.

The UAE government said social media providers must not use tailored advertising based on tracking or behavioural profiling on children, and must not use their personal data for commercial services.

Platforms must provide parental control tools and awareness materials for children and their caregivers, conduct periodic child digital safety risk assessments and submit regular reports to UAE authorities.