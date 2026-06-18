UAE social media ban for under-15s to start in 12 months and include tourists

The UAE government will introduce a law in 12 months banning children under 15 from using social media platforms, in move to boost online safety.

A UAE Cabinet resolution, announced on Thursday, will come into force after a one-year grace period during which social media companies must bring their services in line with the protocols.

The tightened rules – which aim to protect children from harmful content, combat cyber bullying and address concerns over online addiction – will apply to social media and gaming platforms.

The measures will apply to tourists, as well as citizens and residents, a UAE government spokesman told The National.

Social media action plan

The spokesman said discussions are under way – and will continue over the next year – with social media companies and other stakeholders to ensure the restrictions are rigorously enforced.

“The platforms have outlined a number of options, and we are now discussing the best way to implement them,” the government spokesman said.

“We’ve looked at our own ecosystem and assessed what is needed to implement it effectively. The focus is on finding an approach that is adapted to the UAE’s environment and culture.”

What are the rules?

Anyone below 15 will be prohibited from creating, using or operating personal accounts on social media platforms, UAE authorities confirmed.

The resolution applies to all social media platforms that allow users to create accounts or personal profiles, engage in social interaction, publish or share content, or that rely on algorithmic systems to display, rank, or recommend content, whether free or paid for.

The ban applies to all platforms whose services are available in the Emirates or are directed at users in the country.

The National has asked authorities for a full list of the social media and gaming platforms subject to the policy.

The National has contacted Meta - which operates Facebook and Instagram - Google and other social media operators for comment.

Restrictions for older children

Children aged 15 and 16 will be permitted to use social media platforms, but will be subject to safeguards.

These include age-appropriate content classifications and restrictions, the disabling of “high-risk” chat features that allow interaction with unknown users, limits on usage times and the provision of parental control tools.

What if parents allow social media use?

The UAE Cabinet resolution states that parental consent does not constitute an exemption to the ban.

The rules permit caregivers to configure the settings of accounts belonging to children age 15 and 16 through parental control tools provided by social media companies, providing they are in line with the new age restriction.

The resolution sets out the responsibilities of parents and other caregivers to ensure children abide by the new regulations and do not try to circumvent age verification mechanisms.

Parents and other caregivers are called on to effectively supervise children's digital activity and ensure over-15s allowed to access social media platforms are aware of online risks and safe usage.

What are social media companies required to do?

The UAE is restricting the use of social media among children to boost online safety. Photo: Getty Images Info

Platforms must implement robust age-verification mechanisms, including digital identity verification and AI-supported technology such as biometric tools, which include fingerprint and face recognition.

Self-declaration will not be accepted as a valid method of identifying the user's age.

“Platforms must ensure that the mechanisms used achieve a high level of accuracy in determining user age, while adhering to the highest standards of child privacy and personal data protection,” state news agency Wam reported.

Verification measures must be subject to regular review and audit, and clear information must be given to users on how they operate.

All social media platforms whose services are available in the UAE or are directed at users in the country are required to monitor personal accounts created by children under the age of 15 in breach of the resolution. They are also required to take immediate action to suspend or disable the accounts.

Platforms must implement stringent technical and administrative measures to prevent young children from accessing prohibited services.

The UAE government said social media providers must not target children with tailored advertising based on tracking or behavioural profiling and must not use their personal data for commercial services.

Platforms must provide parental control tools and awareness materials for children and their caregivers, conduct periodic child digital safety risk assessments, and submit regular reports to UAE authorities.

What if companies don't comply?

The National Media Authority and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority will be tasked with ensuring companies follow the law.

They can impose warnings, the partial or full blocking of platforms and other administrative penalties.

The Child Digital Safety Council will assess the risks and impacts associated with children's access to social media platforms in co-ordination with authorities.