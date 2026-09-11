UAE's €40 billion investment is a powerful gesture, says German Chancellor

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said he is impressed by the scale of the UAE's investment in Germany.

The €40 billion ($46.47 billion) was announced on Thursday during President Sheikh Mohamed's state visit to Berlin.

The money will be used across sectors including advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and energy, with €10 billion to be invested in the region of Bavaria.

“I am impressed by the UAE’s willingness to invest in Germany. It is a powerful signal,” read a statement released on Friday from the office of Mr Merz.

“The investment will bring jobs, competitiveness and the strength to innovate. President Sheikh Mohamed impressed me with his expertise and commitment: he knows Germany well as a place to do business.

“The €40 billion shows that international investors have enormous trust in Germany as a place to invest and innovate. I thank the UAE for its trust.”