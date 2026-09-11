Germany partnership can 'shape future economy', says adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed

Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, said the Emirates and Germany could work together to “shape the future economy” after the nations unveiled a €40 billion action plan to advance growing ties.

Mr Al Bannai said advanced partnerships across technology and innovation will seek to harness the strengths of both countries and “unlock broader opportunities for co-operation”.

The long-standing allies have set out ambitious plans to forge closer links across key sectors as part of President Sheikh Mohamed's historic state visit to Germany, which began on Wednesday.

It was announced on Thursday that the UAE is to invest €40 billion ($46.47 billion) in Germany in a long-term commitment that will support industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and energy.

Mr Al Bannai, in remarks to The National, said the two countries will bring together “world-class expertise” and “advanced capabilities”.

“The UAE and Germany bring together highly complementary technological capabilities, providing a strong foundation for an advanced partnership in technology and innovation,” he said.

“Germany brings world-class expertise in engineering, industry and advanced research, while the UAE continues to develop leading capabilities in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, alongside its ability to accelerate the technological transition from research and development to practical applications, with a focus on efficiency, speed of delivery and cost-effectiveness.

“This alignment creates significant potential across sectors that will shape the future economy, including clean energy, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, logistics and high-value industrial technologies.

“It also reflects a shared ambition to develop more resilient, competitive and innovation-driven economies, while advancing diversification and strengthening strategic industries.”

Mr Al Bannai said Sheikh Mohamed's state visit came at a crucial time and would serve to advance bilateral ties.

“Our technological partnership with Germany can continue to evolve beyond the exchange of knowledge and expertise to deepen joint capability development and create solutions that respond to global shifts, accelerate innovation, and generate lasting economic and developmental impact,” he said.