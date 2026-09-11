The UAE and Germany are showing how partnership can meet 21st-century challenges

Separated by thousands of kilometres of desert, sea and mountains, Germany and the UAE might, at first glance, seem worlds apart. On the contrary, their relationship is one that goes back more than a century. A striking example of this closeness is the February 1904 photograph of Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan seated at a majlis in Abu Dhabi. Taken by German traveller and photographer Hermann Burchardt, the image remains on display in a Berlin museum.

Over the decades, this moment of connection deepened as the Emirates and Germany moved forward. In more recent times, Germany, along with others, traditionally looked to the UAE for energy, and the Emirates proved a prominent and reliable partner in that relationship. However, as President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s state visit to Europe’s largest economy gathers pace this week, the ties between the two countries have for some time reflected something much deeper.

Certainly, there are real people-to-people ties forged by more than 50 years of diplomatic relations. The links between Berlin and Abu Dhabi have borne fruit in education, culture, archaeology and research. German schools have educated generations of Emiratis, while organisations such as the Goethe-Institut have helped deepen mutual understanding. Today, thousands of Germans live, work and thrive in the Emirates.

However, while an increasingly unpredictable and competitive world offers new opportunities, it also presents new challenges. Germany needs energy security, but it also stands to gain from investment, technology, resilient supply chains and new markets. At a time of major change across geopolitical and economic developments, the UAE and Germany offer each more than a source of energy.

The two countries already have a substantial economic relationship, with bilateral trade exceeding $15.5 billion last year and about 2,000 German companies operating in the Emirates. UAE investment is also helping Germany’s energy transition, including through Masdar’s 49 per cent stake in the 476-megawatt Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm. At the same time, Adnoc and Germany’s RWE are exploring further LNG opportunities. New agreements in the AI, energy and investment sectors stemming from Sheikh Mohamed’s visit will deepen this co-operation. Germany is also the UAE's largest EU trading partner.

Quote The most intriguing part of this relationship may be what follows

However, the most intriguing part of this relationship may be what follows. Germany possesses formidable industrial expertise, engineering and advanced technology. The UAE has capital, energy, infrastructure, logistics and access to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Co-operation in AI, manufacturing, renewable energy and infrastructure could become more significant than the traditional buyer-seller relationship that once characterised Europe’s ties to the Gulf.

There is also a diplomatic dimension. Germany is a major European power with influence in the continent and beyond. The UAE has built relationships across an increasingly interconnected world, including in Asia and Africa, while maintaining channels with countries that Europe may find difficult to engage. As conflicts continue to reshape the Middle East and Europe, such connectivity has strategic weight.

It has been a long journey from the day a German traveller took a snapshot of the political and social life of a then-unfamiliar Arab nation. Fast forward to 2026 however, and Sheikh Mohamed’s visit shows how that instance of connection eventually flourished into a modern, forward-thinking partnership.