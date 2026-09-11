Emirati patient grateful for support after 20 years of treatment in Germany for spinal condition

An Emirati woman who has received 20 years of advanced treatment in Germany for a debilitating spinal condition has told of her gratitude for the UAE-funded support.

Nouf Al Naqbi, 32, has travelled regularly from the Emirates to Germany to undergo a series of complex medical procedures to improve her mobility after developing severe scoliosis – which causes the spine to curve – as a child.

She is one of 117 Emirati patients receiving critical care in Germany, further highlighting the strength and significance of bilateral ties with the European country.

Their care in Germany is covered by several UAE government bodies, including Abu Dhabi's Department of Health.

While thankful for the assistance, Ms Al Naqbi said she has reached the limit of what she can endure, with her journey from childhood to adulthood marked by operating theatres and doctors' rooms.

“I’m so tired,” she said. “I’m tired of all the treatment and the pain.

"I’m grateful to [President] Sheikh Mohamed and all the support I’ve received but I am tired,” she said. “I don’t want any more surgery.”

Vital helping hand

Her father, Ali Al Naqbi, said the family would never forget the support they received throughout her treatment.

“We are deeply grateful to President Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE government for supporting Nouf and covering her treatment over so many years,” he said.

“From checking on us to arranging appointments, they ensured that her treatment and care went smoothly. They have always stood beside us and we will never forget that.”

He is eager for his daughter to continue to undergo treatment in Germany and urged her to stay strong on the road to a better quality to life.

Mr Al Naqbi said there had been no indication when his daughter was born that she would face such serious medical problems. “She was born naturally at Al Wasl Hospital in Dubai,” he said. “There was nothing wrong with her at birth, thank God.”

Her parents were related but the family said doctors had not identified a specific genetic condition. One of her brothers later developed a similar curvature of the spine and underwent surgery in Dusseldorf, Germany in 2023.

Ms Al Naqbi was diagnosed with early-onset scoliosis at the age of eight. When she was about 11, the family brought her to Germany for treatment. She underwent thoracolumbar fusion surgery at the University Hospital of Cologne in 2006.

“We were initially offered treatment in America but we chose Germany because it was closer,” Mr Al Naqbi said. “Germany was also well known for this type of treatment, particularly spinal surgery.”

The procedure involved fixing part of her spine by using screws and hooks. “The doctor told us the operation had been successful,” her father said. “But as she grew older, the curvature began to worsen again.”

Ms Al Naqbi underwent several operations on her legs, including procedures to release contractures, which occur when muscles or other tissues tighten and restrict movement. Her most recent leg operation was in 2023.

Physiotherapy has become a constant part of her life. “We continued returning to Germany for her check-ups and physiotherapy,” Mr Al Naqbi said. “We would come almost every year and sometimes stay for about two months.

“She has spent her whole life having physiotherapy. We never really stopped.”

Despite years of treatment, Ms Al Naqbi cannot walk long distances, becomes tired easily and suffers from lower and middle back pain, as well as weakness, numbness, and pins and needles.

“Her nerves are always tight and her body is extremely sensitive,” her father said. “Even touching her hand or back can affect her.”

Last June, Ms Al Naqbi returned to Germany for another major spinal operation. It became the latest chapter in a medical journey that has shaped her childhood and her adult life.

Asked how the family coped with spending so much time away from home, Mr Al Naqbi said: “We had no choice. We were accompanying her for treatment.”

Healthcare partnership

For decades, Emiratis with complex conditions have travelled to German hospitals for specialist care, often remaining for long periods with relatives.

Those connections rarely receive the same attention as trade, energy or investment agreements, but enduring links have been built between Emirati families and German doctors, nurses and therapists.

For Ms Al Naqbi, the relationship between the countries is measured in years of treatment and the support that enabled her to receive it.

She dreams of a life without hospitals, operations and constant physiotherapy. She also hopes that one day she will meet President Sheikh Mohamed and thank him personally for the support she has received.

But after repeated procedures and years of pain, she says she does not want to undergo another operation.

“I am tired,” she said.