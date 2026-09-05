Eid Al Etihad: UAE public called upon to share their stories to shape 55th National Day celebrations

Citizens and residents from all seven emirates are being invited to share their stories of life in the UAE as the country gears up for its 55th National Day celebrations.

Organisers of Eid Al Etihad – the annual occasion marking the formation of the Emirates on December 2, 1971 – are holding a series of workshops this month to recognise the contributions of the nation's multicultural society to its rise over the decades.

The community gatherings – which will be held from September 10 to 24 – will seek to integrate cherished memories and experiences of those who call the UAE home into this year's festivities.

The cultural events will feature storytelling, crafts and a variety of other creative activities.

“Eid Al Etihad is a celebration we all share, and our communities should have a place in shaping how we celebrate it,” said Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs of the 55th Eid Al Etihad.

“Through the Eid Al Etihad workshops, we’re bringing people together to share their ideas, get creative and contribute in their own way.

“It’s about coming together, listening to one another and seeing what we can create when we celebrate our UAE together. We’re excited to see the ideas and creations that come from these workshops, and to make them part of this year’s celebration.”

The workshops will be held in Fujairah on September 10 and 11, Ras Al Khaimah on September 12, Sharjah on September 13, Ajman on September 14, Umm Al Quwain on September 15, Dubai on September 18 and 19, Al Ain on September 20 and 21, before concluding in Abu Dhabi on September 23 and 24.

People can register for the workshops here until September 8.

Applications will be reviewed, with participants selected for each workshop based on available capacity. Those selected will be contacted directly by the Eid Al Etihad team with the exact location of the events and further details.

Birth of a nation

Previous slide Next slide Fireworks go off for the UAE's 54th National Day at Festival Bay, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Fireworks go off for the UAE's 54th National Day at Festival…

Fursan Al Emarat, the aerobatic demonstration team of the UAE Air Force, in action over Abu Dhabi's Corniche. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Fursan Al Emarat, the aerobatic demonstration team of the UA…

Spectators watch the display by Fursan Al Emarat. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Spectators watch the display by Fursan Al Emarat. Victor Bes…

A horse parade at Al Shahama Equestrian Club in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: A horse parade at Al Shahama Equestrian Club in Abu Dhabi. C…

Eid Al Etihad at Emirates Heritage Village in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Eid Al Etihad at Emirates Heritage Village in Abu Dhabi. Vic…

Eid Al Etihad lights on the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Eid Al Etihad lights on the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. Victor Be…

Eid Al Etihad celebrations at the Nature and Wonder Festival at Terra, at Expo City in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Eid Al Etihad celebrations at the Nature and Wonder Festival…

Motorists decorate their cars for Eid Al Etihad at Al Hidab 6th Street at Mussafah in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Motorists decorate their cars for Eid Al Etihad at Al Hidab …

A giant UAE flag hangs in the lobby of the Emirates Towers in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: A giant UAE flag hangs in the lobby of the Emirates Towers i…

















The UAE celebrates National Day to commemorate the formation of the country in 1971.

The holiday marks the day that six emirates bound together to form the UAE, with Ras Al Khaimah joining as the seventh emirate the following year.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, led efforts to unite the emirates and became the first president.

A grand ceremony – typically attended by UAE rulers – is staged each year as the centrepiece of the nationwide festivities.

Last year, the showpiece event was held at Abu Dhabi's Zayed National Museum, ahead of it opening its doors to the public for the first time.

What is Eid Al Etihad?

The UAE National Day is officially titled Eid Al Etihad. It seeks to reflect and honour Arabic heritage, with the name emphasising the theme of “union”, the English translation of Etihad. It has previously been referred to as Union Day.

It's central to the country's “identity, symbolising heritage, unity, strength, and national pride”.