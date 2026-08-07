Inside the lavish London hotel where President Sheikh Mohamed and Dubai Ruler met this week

A luxury London hotel proved a fitting meeting place for President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, this week.

The UAE leaders exchanged warm greetings as they walked side by side into the lavish Jumeirah Carlton Tower, with video of the high-level gathering shared widely on social media on Thursday. The get-together served to highlight their deep-rooted bond and the strong relations between the UK and the UAE.

The two leaders, who have been at the heart of the nation's development for decades, meet regularly in the Emirates to help shape its vision for the future. The Jumeirah Carlton Tower was a grand setting for their latest talks. The five-star hotel is steeped in rich history – and is also thriving in the modern age thanks to Emirati enterprise.

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at an Eid Al Adha reception at Mushrif Palace in May. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Show caption: President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid…

It was simply known as the Carlton Tower when it first opened its doors in the affluent neighbourhood of Knightsbridge in 1961. It was taken over by Jumeirah – the leading UAE hotel group that lists the landmark Burj Al Arab and Marsa Al Arab among its extensive property portfolio – in 2001.

Jumeirah has sought to celebrate the refined elegance of the grand hotel, while carrying out makeovers to ensure its appeal endures in a fast-moving hospitality market.

The 17-floor property reopened in 2021 after a major £100 million ($134.4 million) renovation that began 18 months earlier.

The London hotel overlooks the Cadogan Gardens. Photo: Jumeirah Show caption: The London hotel overlooks the Cadogan Gardens. Photo: Jumei…

The hotel stands out in one of London's most prestigious areas. It overlooks the three-hectare Cadogan Gardens, which is only accessible to residents of the area, while hotel guests are granted a key.

Harrods and Sloane Square are only a few steps away, while a 20-minute stroll will take you to Buckingham Palace.

Guests can also experience a taste of the UAE when they come to dine in the hotel. La Maison Ani London – led by British-Nigerian chef Izu Ani, formerly of La Petite Maison in DIFC – opened in 2024. It specialises in French classics such as snails, onion soup and truffled scrambled eggs.

Regular visits

Sheikh Mohammed is a regular visitor to London, further strengthening the ties between the countries that span decades. Last summer. Sheikh Mohammed was seen at Harrods, where he stopped by Somewhere Cafe. Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Amal Al Marri and Saudi businesswoman Deem Al Bassam, the cafe has built a following overseas.

Sheikh Mohammed was the first official guest at Parker’s in the Jumeirah Lowndes hotel when it opened in 2024. A popular home-grown Dubai restaurant with Emirati owners, it is also famed for its Matilda cake, an indulgent chocolate creation inspired by the Roald Dahl book.

Parker's was founded in 2015 as a pop-up in Al Khazzan Park, one of Dubai’s oldest neighbourhood parks. It then opened its flagship outlet in Dubai Mall in 2016.

Political partnerships

President Sheikh Mohamed joined an international chorus of congratulations when Andy Burnham became British Prime Minister last month, with the leaders speaking by phone only days after Mr Burnham came to power. They pledged to work together to further enhance UAE-UK relations and expand co-operation to spur growth and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met new UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in London last week. Their talks focused on co-operation between the UAE and the UK, while they also explored ways to further develop and strengthen ties.

The UAE and the UK have diplomatic relations dating back to the formation of the Emirates in 1971. About 200,000 UK citizens live in the UAE, with many more visiting the country each year. The UAE is the UK's third-largest trading partner outside Europe, behind China and the US. More than 5,000 British businesses operate in the UAE.