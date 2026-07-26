President Sheikh Mohamed holds call with new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham

President Sheikh Mohamed extended his congratulations to the new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a phone call on Sunday.

The two leaders reviewed efforts to bolster long-standing ties between their countries during the talks, which came just days after Mr Burnham took power. The two men pledged to work together to deepen UAE-UK relations and expand co-operation to spur growth and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Burnham also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest, the state news agency Wam reported. Sheikh Mohamed had pledged his support to Mr Burnham after he was confirmed as UK Prime Minister on Monday.

Mr Burnham took over at 10 Downing Street from Keir Starmer, who led the Labour Party back to power two years ago. The change of leadership followed an internal revolt when Mr Starmer's party slumped to third in the polls.

The UAE and the UK have warm diplomatic relations dating back to the formation of the Emirates in 1971. About 200,000 UK citizens live in the UAE, with many more visiting the country each year.

The UAE is the UK's third-largest trading partner outside Europe, behind China and the US. More than 5,000 British businesses operate in the Emirates.