President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham

President Sheikh Mohamed led the congratulations on Monday after Andy Burnham was confirmed as UK Prime Minister.

Sheikh Mohamed said he looked forward to working with Mr Burnham to strengthen deep-rooted ties between the UAE and UK.

Mr Burnham takes over at 10 Downing Street from Keir Starmer, who led the Labour Party back to power two years ago.

The change of leadership followed an internal revolt when Mr Starmer's party slumped to third in the polls.

“Congratulations to Andy Burnham on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“I look forward to working together to further build upon the close and long-standing ties between our two countries and peoples.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also offered his support to the new British leader as he took office.

“We look forward to strengthening the strategic partnership, deepening economic co-operation, and developing the exceptional historical relations that bind our two countries for the benefit and prosperity of our two friendly peoples,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said he wished Mr Burnham “every success in his new role” and anticipated the “continued strengthening of UAE–UK ties”, in a message on X.

Robust relations

The UAE and the UK enjoy warm diplomatic relations dating back to the formation of the Emirates in 1971.

About 200,000 UK citizens live in the UAE, with many more visiting the country each year.

The UAE is the UK's third-largest trading partner outside Europe, behind China and the US. More than 5,000 British businesses operate in the Emirates.

In April, Alistair Carns, then the UK's armed forces minister, praised UAE leaders for keeping British citizens safe as the Emirates came under sustained attack from Iran.

Mr Carns made his remarks during a visit to the UAE soon after Mr Starmer travelled to the country for talks with Sheikh Mohamed.

Mr Starmer said the UK stood in solidarity with the UAE over measures taken to defend itself and ensure the safety of its territory and people.