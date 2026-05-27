President Sheikh Mohamed confers UK envoy to UAE with First Class Order of Independence

Edward Hobart, UK ambassador to the UAE, has been awarded the First Class Order of Independence for his efforts to strengthen relations between the countries.
The award was conferred by President Sheikh Mohamed, while Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented Mr Hobart with the accolade.
Sheikh Abdullah commended Mr Hobart's role in enhancing the bonds between the UK and the UAE. Mr Hobart also highlighted the deep-rooted connection between the nations.