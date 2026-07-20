Andy Burnham appointed UK prime minister to 'bring back hope'

Andy ​Burnham took over as UK prime minister on Monday after ousting the Labour leader who took the party back to power two years ago.

The change of leadership came after an internal revolt when Mr Starmer's party was beset by internal division and had slumped to third in the polls.

The decisive move against him came after Mr Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, won election to parliament in the seat of Makerfield last month.

Both men visited King Charles at Buckingham Palace to exchange the seals of office. Mr Burnham ⁠became the country's seventh prime minister in the ⁠past decade after being appointed ​leader of the governing Labour ​Party last week.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 20: Andy Burnham delivers his inaugural speech as UK's new Prime Minister on on July 20, 2026 in London, England. The Member of Parliament for Makerfield becomes the UK's 59th Prime Minister, succeeding Sir Keir Starmer, who resigned as leader of the Labour Party and Prime Minister in June. (Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images) Info

Mr Burnham promised new political and economic models to drive his agenda as prime minister. He said his government would take power out of Downing St to every part of the country.

He said he would bring forward a fully fledged plan for reindustrialising the UK later in the year. Putting people at the heart of everything, he said his first order on entering the building would be to end rough sleeping.

"Let's build a new national sense of unity, of common purpose, and positivity," he said.

"Let us make this the moment when Britain starts to believe again -- the moment we bring back hope!"

Dark clouds

Mr Starmer sounded a sombre note on leaving, noting the country was faced with big choices on the world stage. “We face a world now where our enemies will stop at nothing to divide us, because of our values, our freedom, our decency, and frankly, because of our unflinching resolve towards the brave people of Ukraine,” he said.

“Under this attack, it is vital that we remember the greatness of the Britain all around us, that while we debate how to fix our problems, there is something we inherit from our country and our character that can give us confidence that we can change our country for the better.”

Previous slide Next slide Keir Starmer delivers a farewell speech after standing down as prime minister outside No 10 Downing Street. Getty Images Info

King Charles III welcomes Mr Starmer at Buckingham Palace, London, where he will formally resign. Getty Images Info

Mr Starmer is applauded as he walks out of No 10. EPA Info

Mr Starmer and his wife, Victoria, wave to well wishers on Downing Street. Getty Images Info

Mr Starmer makes his final speech as prime minister. AFP Info

Various members of the UK cabinet and the Labour party gather in Downing Street for the momentous occasion. Getty Images Info

Mr and Mrs Starmer leave Downing Street. AFP Info

Rachel Reeves, left, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, is comforted after Mr Starmer's departure. AFP Info

Mr Starmer is driven away from Downing Street. Getty Images Info

















Financial markets are waiting on the appointment of a new chancellor to replace Rachel Reeves.

UK debt yields were up marginally more than European equivalents as investors were pricing in one or possibly two quarter-point interest rates rises by the ​Bank of ‌England this year.

Mr Burnham has said he will stick with Labour’s 2024 election manifesto, while pushing his priority policies, including more devolution of government, overseen by moving parts of the prime minister's office to Manchester. This would see more control over taxation as well as services such as water, energy and transport moved to regional control.

The new leader has announced the biggest house-building programme since the postwar period.

Mr Burnham has spoken of the need to a “10-year plan” for the country, saying the UK is “not in the right place structurally” and needed a long-term vision.

His image as a “tax-raiser” have grated as “simplistic” and he has acknowledged people’s frustration over the decision freeze the cap on tax-free income at £12,570 ($17,000), suggesting he might allow the so-called personnel allowance to rise.