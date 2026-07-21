Jumeirah Carlton Tower review: Slick London stay offers highly personalised service in Knightsbridge

Jumeirah Carlton Tower boasts one of the most prestigious London addresses. For a start, it overlooks the exclusive 1.5-acre Cadogan Gardens, which is only accessible to surrounding residents, while hotel guests are granted a key.

Harrods and Sloane Square are just a few steps away. A 20-minute stroll will land you at one of the capital's most famed tourist attractions, Buckingham Palace.

Jumeirah Carlton Tower's boxy, 1960s-style exterior might not catch your eye as you wander the streets of London. But beyond the high-profile location, its recently reimagined interiors more than make up for it. Before coming under the wing of the UAE hotel group in 2001, the building had simply been known as the Carlton Tower since its opening in Knightsbridge in 1961. In 2019 and 2020, it underwent a complete makeover. Even the central pillar that formerly bore the building's weight was removed.

From private dining rooms ideal for iftars to newly installed single-sex Himalayan salt saunas and steam rooms, here's what to expect from the 186-room spot that feels like a slice of Dubai in the most desirable part of London.

The welcome

The London hotel overlooks Cadogan Gardens, which is only accessible to surrounding residents and hotel guests. Photo: Jumeirah Info

Black cabs and supercars are to be expected as you pull into the hotel’s small driveway.

Nearing the lobby, the smart, bowler-wearing doorman attends to us immediately. Through the Art Deco-style revolving door lie an impressive floral display, a mix of refined elderly and well-perfumed twentysomethings taking afternoon tea in The Chinoiserie, and a reception committee dressed in 1950s-style uniforms that match the new interior style as well as paying homage to the heritage of Cadogan Square. As far as such attire goes, it's one of my favourite looks.

An Art Deco-style revolving door leads to a decorative lobby. Photo: Jumeirah Info

After a welcome fruity rose water drink, my family and I are escorted to our room on the sixth floor. Inside, we discover a tepee overflowing with Roald Dahl books, cushions, balloons, games, colouring paraphernalia, cups and a tote, all in keeping with the author-themed family package on offer this summer, which my children, three and six, love. Names, cakes and initialled slippers, the latter for the grown-ups too, are also laid out, alongside a bespoke message on the mirror and a bounty of snacks. In terms of personalisation, I’ve yet to experience anywhere with more attention to detail than Jumeirah Carlton Tower.

The room

Families can stay in interconnecting rooms and suites. Photo: Jumeirah Info

Choose between a city or garden-view room, suite or interconnecting arrangement, ranging from a 19-square-metre standard room to a 225-square-metre three-bedroom royal suite. With space for up to six guests, the latter includes exclusive use of the 10th floor and a panoramic view of Knightsbridge.

My husband, two young children, and I stay in an interconnecting family junior suite and superior room with wonderful Cadogan Gardens views, complete with a small balcony with a door that, I am pleased to say is childproof.

As well as two king-size beds, our set-up includes a walk-in wardrobe, marble bathrooms with a stand-alone bath (and leather neck pillow), a velvet L-shaped sofa, two 55-inch widescreen TVs, and, much to my kids’ delight, speakers everywhere, including in their bathroom. The toiletries are also a cut above: Cocci Nella sets for each of them; eco-friendly Votary, Rossano Ferretti and Grown Alchemist for us, plus an initialled make-up towel for me.

The food

The Chinoiserie is one of three main restaurants. Photo: Jumeriah Info

Food is a standout at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, with each of its three restaurants worthy of a visit on its own. La Maison Ani – steered by Dubai-based British-Nigerian chef Izu Ani, formerly of La Petite Maison in the UAE – opened in 2024. A “celebration of love and food”, it specialises in French classics such as snails, onion soup, and truffled scrambled eggs, with classic pink, white, and grey Parisian surrounds to match.

The Chinoiserie, meanwhile, offers perhaps London’s prettiest afternoon tea, with A Tribute To Nature (£85 per person) inspired by Cadogan Gardens. Pastries in the shape of flowers are presented on delightful floral plates; dishes range from Golden Oscietra caviar doughnut and smoked salmon with Dorset wasabi, to Norfolk Angus pastrami with Hertfordshire watercress and Kent baby cucumber, apple and minted cream cheese tart. The Jing teas served hail from China and Taiwan’s “misty mountains” – I recommend the chai and saying ‘yes’ when you’re offered extra sandwiches.

Finally, there is the insider secret: Peak Lounge. It adjoins the gym and spa area on the ninth floor, with soaring windows revealing a stunning cityscape and a healthy all-day dining menu, including protein balls and shakes, Cadogan green smoothie, and grilled meats and wraps.

Hotel facilities

The wellness facilities are bathed in natural light. Photo: Jumeriah Info

Accessing the keys to Cadogan Gardens is one of the standout benefits of staying at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, especially if you're after an unforgettable London experience that makes you feel like a local. Wandering the beautifully maintained space, using the playground and taking in the sculptures will remain lasting memories. Upon request, the hotel staff will also put a hamper together to complement your experience.

The second-floor, 20-metre, slightly cool pool, plus the Jacuzzi, sauna, and steam rooms are also special, with a glass ceiling and newspapers, nuts and fruit encouraging you to lounge (it’s said to be “London’s largest hotel pool bathed in natural light”).

Other bespoke experiences include specially themed drinks menus, calendar events such as floating sound baths, and hair and nail treatments from the George Vallossian and Hamptons salons.

Family-friendly factor

The pool is a serene spot, with noodles and floats provided for children. Photo: Jumeriah Info

The thoughtful gifts, such as monogrammed slippers and entertaining games; adjoining rooms so that parents can have an evening once the children are asleep; a good kids’ menu; and consistently accommodating service all combine to make families feel very welcome here.

We enjoy the children's splash time, the noodles and floats provided for the pool, the books and the oversized, cuddly Jumeirah Carlton Tower whales that have continued to keep them entertained far beyond the stay.

The service

The staff and service here are exceptional, from the warm milk brought to us in the middle of the night for my sleepless daughter to the moment we left and were asked if we needed assistance getting home to North London. Even as we arrived, and the welcome drink went down badly with my son as we were shown to our room, our host reacted perfectly and it disappeared within minutes.

Our afternoon tea waiter was particularly outstanding; he did everything he could to keep our little ones happy in the rather grown-up surroundings, from producing strawberries and chocolate dip at key moments, and finding crayons and pictures to colour, to bringing them spaghetti Bolognese from the children's menu (which they thoroughly and messily enjoyed).

The bottom line

Rates here start from £787 (about $1,059) per room per night, not including breakfast or taxes. Check in is at 3pm, check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future