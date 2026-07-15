President Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences over death of former Emir of Qatar

President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim following the death of his father, Sheikh Hamad.

During a visit to Lusail Palace in Doha, Sheikh Mohamed also extended his condolences to the Al Thani family and the people of Qatar, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Tamin expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his "sincere and fraternal sentiments towards Qatar and its people following their loss", Wam added.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the President; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials, Wam added.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, had arrived to offer their condolences to Sheikh Tamim on Tuesday.

Sheikh Hamad's death at the age of 74 was announced on Sunday. His funeral took place on the same day after the late afternoon prayer. His body was laid to rest at Lusail Cemetery, north of Doha.

Also in Doha to pay his respects on Wednesday, the last day of state mourning, was Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. His visit came days after his country attacked what it claimed to be US military targets in Qatar.

Iran's ​Islamic Revolutionary ​Guard ‌Corps said it had struck Qatar's ⁠Al Udeid Air Base on Sunday, the biggest US base in the Middle East, with ​ballistic missiles.

Also paying their respects to Sheikh Tamim in Doha on Wednesday were Jordan's King Abdullah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and the Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al Alimi.