Regional leaders arrive in Doha to mourn Qatar's former emir

Arab and international leaders have travelled to Doha to offer condolences to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim following the death of his father, Sheikh Hamad, in a show of solidarity with the Gulf state and the ruling Al Thani family.
Among those received by Sheikh Tamim at Lusail Palace were Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah, Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Other officials and delegations also visited to pay their respects.
The visitors expressed their condolences over the death of Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 until abdicating in favour of his son in 2013 and is widely credited with transforming the country into an influential diplomatic and economic power.
Condolence receptions are expected to continue over the coming days. More foreign leaders and royal representatives from the Gulf, the wider Arab world and beyond are expected to attend or send delegations to pay their respects. Several world leaders have already offered their condolences.
Sheikh Hamad, who died on Sunday at the age of 74, reshaped Qatar during his 18 years in power, overseeing the expansion of its liquefied natural gas industry and establishing the country's modern foreign policy. His rule also took in the launch of Al Jazeera, major investments through the Qatar Investment Authority and preparations that culminated in Qatar hosting the 2022 Fifa World Cup.
His funeral was held on Sunday after the late afternoon prayer. His body was laid to rest at Lusail Cemetery, north of Doha.
His decision to hand power to Sheikh Tamim in 2013 marked one of the rare voluntary transfers of leadership in the Gulf. Since then, Sheikh Tamim has maintained Qatar's active regional and international diplomatic role, including mediation efforts in conflicts in the Middle East. The mourning period has reflected Sheikh Hamad's influence on Qatar's rise as a regional power and his enduring legacy in the Gulf.