Regional leaders arrive in Doha to mourn Qatar's former emir

Arab and international leaders have travelled to Doha to offer condolences to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim following the death of his father, Sheikh Hamad, in a show of solidarity with the Gulf state and the ruling Al Thani family.

Among those received by Sheikh Tamim at Lusail Palace were Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah, Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Other officials and delegations also visited to pay their respects.

The visitors expressed their condolences over the death of Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 until abdicating in favour of his son in 2013 and is widely credited with transforming the country into an influential diplomatic and economic power.

Condolence receptions are expected to continue over the coming days. More foreign leaders and royal representatives from the Gulf, the wider Arab world and beyond are expected to attend or send delegations to pay their respects. Several world leaders have already offered their condolences.

Previous slide Next slide Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, receives condolences from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following the death of his father, former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa, at Lusail Palace on the outskirts of Doha. Photo: Qatar Amiri Diwan / AFP Info

Sheikh Tamim receives condolences from Rwanda's President Paul Kagame. Sheikh Hamad's death at the age of 74 was announced by the government in Qatar on July 13. Photo: Qatar Amiri Diwan / AFP Info

Sheikh Tamim receives condolences from Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Sheikh Hamad led Qatar from 1995 to 2013. Photo: Qatar Amiri Diwan / AFP Info

Sheikh Tamim shakes hands with a mourner as he receives condolences following the death of his father, Sheikh Hamad. The former leader was seen as one of the key architects of modern Qatar and led the country through a period of rapid economic growth. Photo: Qatar Amiri Diwan / Reuters Info

Sheikh Tamim receives mourners at Lusail Palace. Sheikh Hamad took power in June 1995, overthrowing his father in a bloodless coup while the latter was abroad. Photo: Qatar Amiri Diwan / Reuters Info

Mourners waiting to offer condolences to Sheikh Tamim after the death of his father. Photo: Qatar Amiri Diwan / AFP Info











Sheikh Hamad, who died on Sunday at the age of 74, reshaped Qatar during his 18 years in power, overseeing the expansion of its liquefied natural gas industry and establishing the country's modern foreign policy. His rule also took in the launch of Al Jazeera, major investments through the Qatar Investment Authority and preparations that culminated in Qatar hosting the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

His funeral was held on Sunday after the late afternoon prayer. His body was laid to rest at Lusail Cemetery, north of Doha.

His decision to hand power to Sheikh Tamim in 2013 marked one of the rare voluntary transfers of leadership in the Gulf. Since then, Sheikh Tamim has maintained Qatar's active regional and international diplomatic role, including mediation efforts in conflicts in the Middle East. The mourning period has reflected Sheikh Hamad's influence on Qatar's rise as a regional power and his enduring legacy in the Gulf.