What we know about Sheikh Hamad's funeral and Qatar's days of mourning

The Father Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, died on Sunday at the age of 74, the Amiri Diwan announced, leading the country into four days of national mourning.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 until his voluntary abdication in 2013, transforming the small Gulf state into a global diplomatic, economic and media power before handing the throne to his fourth son, the current Emir, Sheikh Tamim.

His death marks the passing of one of the most influential figures in Qatar's modern history and the first former ruler of the country to die after voluntarily transferring power to his successor.

Here is a look at the funeral and the days of mourning that follow:

Funeral: The funeral prayer was held after sunset on Sunday at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque, Qatar's grand state mosque in Doha.

Opened in 2011, the mosque can accommodate about 30,000 worshippers and regularly hosts the nation's most significant religious occasions, including Friday and Eid prayers, as well as state funerals and official ceremonies attended by members of the ruling family.

In its statement, the Amiri Diwan said: "With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning".

A portrait of Sheikh Hamad on a building in Doha as Qatar mourns his death. Reuters Info

Burial: His body will be laid to rest at Lusail Cemetery, north of Doha.

Lusail carries particular symbolism for the ruling family as the area associated with Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, the founder of modern Qatar. It serves as the resting place of several members of the royal family and is regarded as one of the country's most important burial sites.

Condolences: Sheikh Tamim will receive condolences from heads of state, members of the ruling family, senior officials, dignitaries and citizens at Lusail Palace on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Numerous foreign leaders and royal representatives from the Gulf, the wider Arab world and beyond are expected to attend or send delegations to pay their respects. Several world leaders have already offered their condolences for the death of Sheikh Hamad.

National mourning: The Amiri Diwan declared four days of national mourning beginning on Sunday. Flags will fly at half-mast across the country throughout the mourning period.

Work will be suspended in ministries, government agencies and public institutions from Monday, while official celebrations and public festivities are expected to be halted during the mourning period, in line with state protocol.