Strict football captain and fashion enthusiast: Little-known facts about Sheikh Hamad

In black-and-white photographs featured in a TV documentary, the former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, is often seen surrounded by his childhood friends, playing football with them, posing together in a tent, or simply standing in a queue at his school.

Those friends who later held senior positions during his reign all recall the same qualities: Sheikh Hamad, who died at the age of 74, displayed remarkable charisma and leadership from an early age, enabling him to transform his desert state.

But it was not only his leadership that defined his life. According to friends and family members, it was his warmth, passion for sport, and openness and moderation that also shaped his legacy, making him one of the Gulf's most respected leaders.

Strict football captain

Among those reflecting on Sheikh Hamad's early years is Qatar's former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Industry Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiya, who grew up alongside him. In the documentary Ode to Our Land, he recalled spending winter holidays with Sheikh Hamad in the desert, where they practised falconry, and said his leadership qualities were evident from childhood.

"I remember when I was five years old, and we were friends. During the winter holidays, we used to go to the desert to practice falconry," Mr Al Attiya said. "Sheikh Hamad was born with a charisma that no one else had. Since he was a child, he was always a leader," he added.

His leadership first emerged on the football pitch, where he captained his childhood team. "In football, he was the captain. He was very strict with us on the pitch, especially in his role as captain. If one of us made a mistake, he would deal with it firmly and make sure it never happened again," said the former deputy PM.

World Cup dinner

Mohammed bin Hammam, the former Qatari football administrator, revealed that Sheikh Hamad first shared his ambition to bring the Fifa World Cup to Qatar over dinner with the Fifa president at the time, Sepp Blatter, during a visit to Doha after the 2006 Asian Games.

Few believed the idea of Qatar hosting the tournament was realistic at that time.

"He told Blatter over dinner that we wanted to host the World Cup," Mr Hammam said in a TV interview. "I was shocked by the scale of the ambition. I asked myself, 'Could it really happen?' None of us imagined it would, but he did."

For his part, Mr Al Attiya recalled the emotional moment when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup, with Sheikh Hamad, dressed in a sharp suit and burgundy tie and standing alongside his wife Sheikha Mozah, embracing members of the Qatari delegation in tears as the announcement was made.

“He broke the taboo,” Mr Al Attiya said.

Royal couple

Sheikha Mozah's appearance at the World Cup hosting announcement, in a burgundy outfit inspired by her country's flag, was no one-off. Sheikh Hamad believed public appearances should feel natural, an approach that came to define the royal couple as Qatar's international profile grew.

In an interview, she recalled her first appearance before international television cameras during the 2013 opening of Cornell University's campus in Qatar.

"When we arrived at the event, he was told that international media were present and was asked if he wanted us to appear before the cameras. He said, 'Go for it. Keep everything as it is.' It was the first time I had appeared in front of the cameras," she recalled. "He wanted everything to be natural. It was a completely spontaneous moment."

Sheikh Hamad and Sheikha Mozah wave to medal winners during the 15th Asian Games in Doha. Reuters Info

At a time when it was rare for the wives of Gulf leaders to appear prominently alongside their husbands, Sheikh Hamad and Sheikha Mozah became a distinctive royal couple, regularly appearing together at state visits, international summits and global events.

In his later years, after losing weight, Sheikh Hamad was often seen in elegant tailored suits and sporting his distinctive longer hairstyle, while Sheikha Mozah became known for combining haute couture with traditional Qatari elegance.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also said that Sheikh Hamad had "a great sense of humour. He was very friendly and humble."

Arab nationalism

Former Deputy Prime Minister Al Attiya said the Father Emir's political awareness emerged at an early age, shaped by the wave of Arab nationalism that inspired many young people across the region in the 1950s and 1960s.

Like many of his generation, Sheikh Hamad closely followed the speeches and ideas of Arab nationalist leaders and believed the region should free itself from foreign influence and strengthen Arab unity.

"He believed in Arab nationalism," Mr Al Attiya said in the documentary. "We even tried together to stop school buses and turn them into a protest against colonialism."