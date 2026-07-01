President Sheikh Mohamed receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

President Sheikh Mohamed met with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to discuss national affairs.

The meeting saw the two leaders exchange cordial greetings before turning their attention to a range of issues concerning the nation and the wellbeing of its people.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,, alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif bin Zayed.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed also attended, as did Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

Rounding out the attendees were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and officials.