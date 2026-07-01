President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with President of Chad in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday held talks in Abu Dhabi with Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of Chad, aimed at bolstering long-standing ties between the nations.

The two leaders set out plans to expand co-operation across a variety of key sectors, with a focus on the economy, trade, development and renewable energy.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Deby, who is on a working visit to the Emirates, stressed their commitment to building on bilateral relations that date back more than 50 years.

The high-level meeting covered continuing negotiations on a UAE-Chad Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa), which is primed to advance collaboration across the public and private sectors of both countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Deby exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues during the talks, state news agency Wam reported.

The Chadian President was earlier greeted on arrival at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The subsequent meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, Minister of State; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Rashid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad; and a number of officials.