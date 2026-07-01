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  • President Sheikh Mohamed receives Mahamat Deby, President of Chad. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
    President Sheikh Mohamed receives Mahamat Deby, President of Chad. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
  • The two leaders reviewed the progress of UAE-Chad relations across sectors such as the economy, trade, development and renewable energy
    The two leaders reviewed the progress of UAE-Chad relations across sectors such as the economy, trade, development and renewable energy
  • Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, Minister of State, with Mr Deby
    Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, Minister of State, with Mr Deby
  • Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, with Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed at the meeting
    Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, with Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed at the meeting
  • Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhboot and Sheikh Saeed bin Mohamed
    Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhboot and Sheikh Saeed bin Mohamed
  • Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed speaks with Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region
    Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed speaks with Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region
  • Rashid Al Shamsi, UAE ambassador to Chad and non-resident ambassador to the Central African Republic, with members of the Chadian delegation
    Rashid Al Shamsi, UAE ambassador to Chad and non-resident ambassador to the Central African Republic, with members of the Chadian delegation
  • The meeting covered continuing negotiations of a UAE-Chad Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
    The meeting covered continuing negotiations of a UAE-Chad Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with President of Chad in Abu Dhabi

Leaders review ways to strengthen bilateral ties

The National

July 01, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday held talks in Abu Dhabi with Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of Chad, aimed at bolstering long-standing ties between the nations.

The two leaders set out plans to expand co-operation across a variety of key sectors, with a focus on the economy, trade, development and renewable energy.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Deby, who is on a working visit to the Emirates, stressed their commitment to building on bilateral relations that date back more than 50 years.

The high-level meeting covered continuing negotiations on a UAE-Chad Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa), which is primed to advance collaboration across the public and private sectors of both countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Deby exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues during the talks, state news agency Wam reported.

The Chadian President was earlier greeted on arrival at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The subsequent meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, Minister of State; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Rashid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad; and a number of officials.

Updated: July 01, 2026, 10:52 AM