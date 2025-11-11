President Sheikh Mohamed discusses ties with President of Chad

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, President of Chad, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for further collaboration, particularly in the economic, trade, development, and renewable energy sectors, to support both countries’ development goals, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke of the UAE’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with African nations to help promote lasting progress and shared economic growth, Wam said.

This was in line with the UAE's “approach of building strategic relationships aimed at advancing global prosperity and securing a better future for coming generation”, said Sheikh Mohamed.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of the UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum, held in Abu Dhabi on Monday and Tuesday.

President Itno thanked the UAE for hosting the forum and noted its outcomes marked a “significant advance in bilateral relations, especially related to investment and the economy”.

The UAE is expected to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) with Chad by the end of the year and is in talks with other African countries, including Nigeria and Rwanda, to conclude similar deals, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade said this week.

“We are in Cepa negotiations with Chad. We're done with the text, and we're moving towards the market access negotiation. I am very confident that we're going to conclude [the deal] before the end of the year,” Dr Al Zeyoudi said on the sidelines of UAE-Chad Trade and Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi on Monday.