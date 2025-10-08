What have the past two years of UAE-Turkey Cepa trade taught us?

At the time, we could all sense this was a major step forward for the UAE’s new trade agenda – and for the future prosperity of our region. On March 3, 2023, in the conference centre of the Hilton Yas Island Abu Dhabi, ministers and officials from the UAE and Turkey gathered to witness the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) between our countries, the latest and most significant step in our economic alignment. It was, we both recognised, not just a symbol of our shared commitment to growth but a belief in the power of open, frictionless trade to deliver it.

The UAE-Turkey Cepa came into force on September 1, 2023, instantly removing or reducing tariffs on 82 per cent of product lines, harmonising customs procedures, and establishing avenues for private sector collaboration and investment projects. We projected that within five years it would drive bilateral non-oil trade beyond $40 billion – three times the $13.7 billion we recorded in 2021 – and boost UAE exports to Turkey by 21.7 per cent by 2030.

As we enter October 2025, we now have two years’ worth of data to assess whether the optimism was well-founded. And the picture could hardly be clearer: our Cepa has enabled us to surpass every forecast and, perhaps most importantly, overcome every obstacle in today’s complex trading landscape. In the first 12 months of the Cepa, UAE-Turkey non-oil trade reached $40 billion, representing an increase of 42 per cent over the corresponding period a year earlier. Moreover, in the last five months of 2023, four of which fell under the terms of the Cepa, Turkey received 60 per cent of the UAE’s total bilateral non-oil exports for the year. Our five-year bilateral trade targets had been achieved in less than 18 months.

This remarkable progress has been maintained into its second year. Initial data suggests that bilateral non-oil trade between September 2024 and August 2025 reached around $44 billion – a 12 per cent increase in a year characterised by supply chain disruptions, particularly in the Middle East, and a marked decline in global trade. In the first half of 2025, the UAE’s non-oil exports to Turkey reached $7.41 billion, or three times what we exported in the whole of 2019.

Our relationship is more than the exchange of goods, of course. The UAE-Turkey Cepa set out to establish a growth corridor across our region, mobilising capital and facilitating private-sector co-operation to develop priority sectors such as manufacturing, food production, logistics, financial services and renewable energy.

Our relationship is more than the exchange of goods

In July 2023, after the Cepa signing, President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to a $51 billion investment package that would deliver both economic stability and development. We are now beginning to see these projects materialise across a range of sectors. They include DP World’s strategic merger with Evyap Group, which will see Yarimca and Korfez ports upgraded to process two million shipping containers annually, strengthening Turkey’s role in international supply chains.

AD Ports Group company Noatum Maritime is also seeking to support the development of Turkey’s logistics capabilities. The opening of offices in Istanbul and Izmir will deliver a range of services to the $620 billion worth of sea cargo that moves in and out of the nation’s ports each year, which will include enhancing their connections to the UAE.

There have also been deals in the financial sector. ADQ’s acquisition of Odeabank is part of their plans to increase exposure to Turkey’s banking sector and develop fintech and payment solutions offerings into an emerging consumer market. This summer, Turkish e-commerce platform Trendyol, drone manufacturer Baykar, Chinese financial technology firm Ant International and ADQ entered into a joint venture to develop a new FinTech platform that could provide digital financial services including payments, deposits, loans, insurance and investment products.

The investment is also flowing into UAE. The combined value of Turkish projects in the country now exceeds $17.7 billion, a figure that makes the UAE the 10th-largest recipient of Turkish investment globally – and underlines our ability to connect Turkey’s private sector to global opportunities.

We are, however, still very much at the beginning of the Cepa story. The door to greater co-operation has been opened, but we must help our business communities walk through it. It’s why our leaders reunited in Abu Dhabi in July to witness the signing of seven new co-operation agreements in tourism and hospitality, pharmaceuticals, industry, manufacturing and food-agriculture, which are designed to provide the impetus for new projects and partnerships between us.

What we have seen in the last two years is a significant step in UAE-Turkey relations, but there are many more milestones to reach. The record trade volumes, the concluded deals and the investment pledges to date will ensure we keep striding forward together.

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Sarfira Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal Rating: 2/5

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 480hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 570Nm from 2,300-5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 10.4L/100km Price: from Dh547,600 On sale: now

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

MEYDAN%20RACECARD %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E6pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EArabian%20Adventures%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(Dirt)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E6.35pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmirates%20Sky%20Cargo%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%2087%2C500%20(D)%202%2C000m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.10pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmirates%20Holiday%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(D)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.45pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmirates%20Skywards%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh87%2C500%20(D)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E8.20pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Emirates%20Airline%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh105%2C000%20(D)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E8.55pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmirates%20Airline%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh105%2C000%20(D)%201%2C900m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E9.30pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmirates.com%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB_%20Dh87%2C500%20(D)%201%2C200m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Akeed Based: Muscat Launch year: 2018 Number of employees: 40 Sector: Online food delivery Funding: Raised $3.2m since inception

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Price, base / as tested: Dhxxx

Engine: 5.7L V8

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 395hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 556Nm @ 3,950rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Three ways to limit your social media use Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online. 1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration. 2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Illegal%20shipments%20intercepted%20in%20Gulf%20region %3Cp%3EThe%20Royal%20Navy%20raid%20is%20the%20latest%20in%20a%20series%20of%20successful%20interceptions%20of%20drugs%20and%20arms%20in%20the%20Gulf%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMay%2011%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUS%20coastguard%20recovers%20%2480%20million%20heroin%20haul%20from%20fishing%20vessel%20in%20Gulf%20of%20Oman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMay%208%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20US%20coastguard%20vessel%20USCGC%20Glen%20Harris%20seizes%20heroin%20and%20meth%20worth%20more%20than%20%2430%20million%20from%20a%20fishing%20boat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMarch%202%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Anti-tank%20guided%20missiles%20and%20missile%20components%20seized%20by%20HMS%20Lancaster%20from%20a%20small%20boat%20travelling%20from%20Iran%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOctober%209%2C%202022%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERoyal%20Navy%20frigate%20HMS%20Montrose%20recovers%20drugs%20worth%20%2417.8%20million%20from%20a%20dhow%20in%20Arabian%20Sea%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESeptember%2027%2C%202022%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20US%20Naval%20Forces%20Central%20Command%20reports%20a%20find%20of%202.4%20tonnes%20of%20heroin%20on%20board%20fishing%20boat%20in%20Gulf%20of%20Oman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings