UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical aid to Chad to combat Cholera outbreak

The UAE has sent 30 tonnes of emergency medical supplies to Chad to help contain a cholera outbreak that has swept parts of Africa.

aid shipment, announced on Saturday, includes medicines and equipment to support Chad’s strained healthcare system as authorities race to stop the waterborne disease.

Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the mission was part of the UAE’s wider humanitarian role in strengthening healthcare responses in Africa and preventing the spread of infectious diseases, state news agency Wam reported.

“The UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, continues its international humanitarian commitment to address health challenges wherever they arise, by developing appropriate solutions in co-ordination with international organisations and relevant entities across the world,” he said.

A Sudanese girl receives an oral cholera vaccine in Sudan. AP Photo

The World Health Organisation has warned that the global cholera situation is worsening, with more than 390,000 cases and 4,332 deaths recorded across 31 countries so far in 2025.

Several African nations are affected, including Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, fuelled by poor sanitation, climate-related flooding and population displacement.

Chad, one of the world’s least developed countries, has struggled with recurring cholera outbreaks for decades, often linked to limited access to clean water and fragile health infrastructure.

The current flare-up adds pressure on hospitals already stretched by malaria, malnutrition and other infectious diseases.

Dr Al Ameri said the UAE’s urgent aid reflected its goal to “intensify global efforts to prevent such diseases and provide timely medical treatments to ensure both prevention and cure”.

