Sheikh Mohamed receives letter from President of Chad

President Sheikh Mohamed received a written message from Mahamat Deby, President of Chad, on Friday.
The letter was presented to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, by Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Chad's Minister of Finance, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported.
During their meeting, Sheikh Mansour and Mr Nguilin discussed regional and international issues of common interest. They also explored potential avenues of co-operation across various sectors in support of mutual interests and sustainable development in both countries.
In April, Sheikh Mohamed met Mr Deby at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, Wam reported at the time. Sheikh Mohamed also noted the progress being made in UAE-Chad relations.
