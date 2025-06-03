UAE sends 3,000 food packages to Sudanese refugees in Chad

The UAE has sent 3,000 packages of food aid to refugees in Chad who have been displaced by Sudan's civil war.
The aid will support 15,000 Sudanese refugees across three main camps. Dougui camp received 1,500 food packages, benefiting 7,500 people; Alacha camp received 1,300 packages for 6,500 people; and Abougoudam received 200 packages for 1,000 people, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The project aims to meet essential needs for a month, while improving food security and living conditions.
“This endeavour is part of the UAE’s humanitarian and development approach, which places the welfare and dignity of individuals at the forefront,” said Rashid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad.
“Furthermore, the project underscores the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting those affected by crises and conflicts, particularly in regions experiencing mass displacement and severe humanitarian challenges.
“This important undertaking reflects the UAE’s sustained and extensive efforts to bolster the socio-economic well-being of host communities in Chad.”
Essential aid supplies would ensure decent livelihoods, address regional displacement challenges and support vulnerable populations globally, added the ambassador.
“Our aim is to enhance the humanitarian and living conditions of refugees through direct assistance and international co-operation,” he said.
The Sudanese Armed Forces are wrestling with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allies for control of the country. Almost 13 million people, one in three Sudanese, have been displaced since the conflict began in April 2023.
