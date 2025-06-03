Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets Kuwaiti Emir on official visit

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, arrived in Kuwait on an official visit on Tuesday where he was received at Bayan Palace by Emir Sheikh Meshal.

The talks centred on various aspects of co-operation between the nations, with a particular focus on economic development, state news agency Wam reported.

They also discussed other topics of common interest, with a commitment to continue building on the already solid relations between the countries.

Sheikh Mansour was greeted at Kuwait International Airport by the country's Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, as well as sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

The Emirates is one of Kuwait's largest economic partners, with trade between the countries growing markedly in recently years.

President Sheikh Mohamed paid a state visit to Kuwait in November last year, during which he met Sheikh Meshal. Sheikh Mansour visited Kuwait City a month later to represent the UAE at the 45th GCC Summit.

In September last year, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, joined Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al Yahya to inaugurate Kuwait's new embassy in Abu Dhabi. The building is in the Embassies District, Al Ma'arid.

Sheikh Mansour has been accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; and Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice.

The UAE officials on the trip also include Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi; Dr Matar Al Neyadi, the UAE's ambassador to Kuwait; and Maj Gen Khalifa Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior.

