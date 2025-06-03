Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets Kuwaiti Emir on official visit

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah awaits the arrival of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed at the Amiri Airport. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mansour is in Kuwait for an official visit. Hasan Bargash / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mansour was also in Kuwait to represent the UAE at the 45th GCC Summit in December 2024. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mansour greets Abdullah Al Yahya, Kuwait's Foreign Minister. Hasan Bargash / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mansour greets Shereeda Abdullah Al Moushejri, Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister. Hasan Bargash / UAE Presidential Court
Kuwaiti honour guards during the arrival of Sheikh Mansour. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
KUWAIT, KUWAIT - June 03, 2025: KUWAIT, KUWAIT - June 03, 2025: HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister (L), is received by HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait (R), during an official visit at Bayan Palace. ( Hasan Bargash / UAE Presidential Court ) ---
KUWAIT, KUWAIT - June 03, 2025: HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait (C), meets with HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister (not shown), during an official visit at Bayan Palace. ( Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court ) ---
KUWAIT, KUWAIT - June 03, 2025: KUWAIT, KUWAIT - June 03, 2025: HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister (C), during an official visit at Bayan Palace. ( Eissa Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court ) ---
KUWAIT, KUWAIT - June 03, 2025: (R-L) HE Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Group CEO of ADNOC and Chairman of Masdar, HE Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, UAE Minister of Education and HE Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Community Empowerment, attend a meeting with HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait (not shown), during an official visit at Bayan Palace. ( Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court ) ---
KUWAIT, KUWAIT - June 03, 2025: KUWAIT, KUWAIT - June 03, 2025: HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister (2nd L), meets with HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait (2nd R), during an official visit at Bayan Palace. Seen with HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait (R) and HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence (L). ( Eissa Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court ) ---
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets Kuwaiti Emir on official visit

Trip by UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court aims to advance ties between the countries

The National

June 03, 2025

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, arrived in Kuwait on an official visit on Tuesday where he was received at Bayan Palace by Emir Sheikh Meshal.

The talks centred on various aspects of co-operation between the nations, with a particular focus on economic development, state news agency Wam reported.

They also discussed other topics of common interest, with a commitment to continue building on the already solid relations between the countries.

Sheikh Mansour was greeted at Kuwait International Airport by the country's Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, as well as sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

The Emirates is one of Kuwait's largest economic partners, with trade between the countries growing markedly in recently years.

President Sheikh Mohamed paid a state visit to Kuwait in November last year, during which he met Sheikh Meshal. Sheikh Mansour visited Kuwait City a month later to represent the UAE at the 45th GCC Summit.

In September last year, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, joined Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al Yahya to inaugurate Kuwait's new embassy in Abu Dhabi. The building is in the Embassies District, Al Ma'arid.

Sheikh Mansour has been accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; and Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice.

The UAE officials on the trip also include Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi; Dr Matar Al Neyadi, the UAE's ambassador to Kuwait; and Maj Gen Khalifa Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior.

Updated: June 03, 2025, 12:20 PM
