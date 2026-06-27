President Sheikh Mohamed holds call with Lebanon's Aoun after peace deal agreed

President Sheikh Mohamed and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed efforts to bolster Lebanon's security and stability during a phone call on Saturday.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of advancing peace efforts across the region and explored ways to further strengthen ties between the nations.

Their discussion came a day after Lebanon and Israel signed a framework peace agreement in Washington.

Mr Aoun told Sheikh Mohamed of his appreciation of the UAE’s support for Lebanon and its people.

The Lebanese President had earlier thanked the US for facilitating the agreement, which he said was a step towards a future with “no occupation, no captives, no subservience”, in a statement posted on X.

Also on Saturday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the signing of the framework agreement in a phone call with Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Play 01:25 Israel and Lebanon sign framework peace deal

The senior Emirati minister welcomed the road map to peace and praised the efforts of the Lebanese and Israeli governments and the role of the United States in sponsoring and supporting the agreement.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that Israel would maintain its security zone within the borders of the “yellow line” in Lebanon until Hezbollah and other groups were disarmed.

Lebanon has become a focal point for continuing discussions between the US and Iran aimed at ending a war that has caused turmoil across the region.

Part of the initial agreement between Iran and the US stipulates a permanent end to fighting in Lebanon.

In the call, Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's “unwavering support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity”, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Salam also reviewed the long-standing ties between their nations and efforts to further strengthen them.

UAE backs peace plan

The UAE said the trilateral framework agreement between Lebanon, Israel and the US represented a positive step for the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the diplomatic efforts of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in facilitating the agreement.

The ministry stressed the importance of continued effective international co-ordination to prevent further escalation and mitigate the humanitarian and security repercussions across the region.

It reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Lebanon, including its efforts to ensure that arms remain solely in the hands of the state and to dismantle terrorist organisations.

Dr Gargash praises agreement

Dr Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, also offered his support for the Lebanon-Israel framework agreement.

The deal “represents an important and positive step towards the restoration of [Lebanon's] full sovereignty over its territory”, Dr Gargash said on X.

The Lebanese people have “suffered for decades from third-party conflicts on their land, and they have paid a heavy price”, he said.